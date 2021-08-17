Washington Cuts CB Greg Stroman & TE Nick Guggemos

The Washington Football Team announced it has cut TE Nick Guggemos and CB Greg Stroman.

—TE Nick Guggemos

—CB Greg Stroman pic.twitter.com/VL3347CRow — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 17, 2021

Stroman was released from the PUP with a settlement.

Stroman, 25, was drafted by Washington in the seventh round out of Pittsburgh in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal.

In 2018 as a rookie, Stroman appeared in 15 games and recorded 38 total tackles, one interception and four pass defenses.

Guggemos, 25, wound up going undrafted out University of St. Thomas-Minnesota. He signed a rookie contract with the Seahawks earlier this offseason but was shortly waived.

Guggemos played wide receiver at the University of St. Thomas-Minnesota, but hasn’t played football since an injury in 2018. This draft season, he worked out for teams at Minnesota’s pro day.

In 2018, Guggemos only recorded one catch for 8 yards for St. Thomas.