Washington DE Chase Young Feared To Have Torn ACL

Washington DE Chase Young went down with a non-contact, right knee injury in the second quarter against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Ian Rapoport reports the initial fear is that Young has a torn ACL, which would likely mean he will miss the remainder of the season.

Young, 22, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Young has appeared in 10 games for Washington, recording 25 tackles and one and a half sacks.

We will have more news on Young’s injury as it becomes available.