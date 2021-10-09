Washington Elevates WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

The Washington Football Team announced Saturday that they’ve elevated WR Antonio Gandy-Golden to their active roster for Sunday’s game.

Gandy-Golden, 23, was drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Washington.

However, Washington released Gandy-Golden coming out of the preseason this past August and later re-signed him to their practice squad.

In 2020, Gandy-Golden recorded one catch for three yards and one rush for 22 yards.