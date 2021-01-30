Washington Exploring Trade Market For Veteran QB

Josina Anderson is reporting that Washington is open to potentially trading a first-round pick and possibly more for a veteran quarterback.

Anderson adds that it would need to be the right deal for Washington, but they are currently exploring trade options at quarterback.

The three most notable quarterbacks in trade rumors right now include Matthew Stafford, Deshaun Watson and Jared Goff.

There has been some recent speculation about Washington being a potential landing spot for Stafford, who could be traded in the next week or so.

There will be some options in free agency this year including Jameis Winston and Cam Newton among others. Newton has ties to HC Ron Rivera and executive Marty Hurney, but it sounds like they’re serious about acquiring a quarterback via the trade market if there’s a deal to be made.

Washington managed to make the playoffs with Alex Smith at quarterback for most of the year, so it’s not surprising that they would seriously consider parting with picks to upgrade at the position in 2021.

We’ll have more regarding Washington as the news is available.