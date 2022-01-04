Washington Football Team To Announce New Name Feb. 2

The Washington Football Team announced it will unveil its new name on February 2, 2022.

The wait is almost over Mark your calendars: 2.2.22 pic.twitter.com/6Ofhfya5sA — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 4, 2022

Team president Jason Wright offered more details in a statement, saying the team has ruled out Wolves or RedWolves due to trademark issues with other sports teams.

“Understanding the weight and importance of our team name, and excitement around other name options — both internally and within our fan base — we didn’t want to risk going down a route that could be dotted with legal hurdles,” Wright wrote. “The prospect of years of litigation wasn’t something that we wanted you, our fans, to have to bear as you begin to embrace a new brand.” Washington has been self-cataloging its renaming process since electing to ditch the former name in the summer of 2020. 𝙼𝚊𝚔𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝙱𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚍: 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙵𝚒𝚗𝚊𝚕𝚎 | @Vistaprint We've got an update on a popular name option, a sneak peek at the jerseys and a confirmed announcement date pic.twitter.com/IeSnetFebq — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 4, 2022 The name finalists are thought to be either Armada, Presidents, Brigade, Redhawks, Commanders, RedWolves, Defenders and Football Team. Wright went on to add:

“We can’t wait to hit the ground running with our team name and identity on a clear path — one without distracting obstacles, legal or otherwise. And while we’ve always understood it would be a nearly impossible task to select a name that all of our fans would identify with as their first pick, we are very excited about our final selection, which aligns with our values, carries forth our rich history, represents the region and, most importantly, is inspired and informed by you, our fans. We are confident that this identity is one that our team and our fans across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and beyond can rally behind for another 90 years and more as we continue to cheer on the Burgundy & Gold in this next chapter.”