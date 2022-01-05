Washington Makes Three Moves Including Activating RB Antonio Gibson From COVID-19 List

The Washington Football Team announced three moves on Wednesday including activating G Ereck Flowers and RB Antonio Gibson off the COVID-19 list, while they also placed CB William Jackson III on the COVID-19 list.
We have made multiple roster moves:
Activated the following players off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:
-G Ereck Flowers Sr.
-RB Antonio Gibson
Placed CB William Jackson III on the Reserve/COVID-19 List pic.twitter.com/apgYIfTmWA
— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 5, 2022
Gibson, 23, was a one-year starter at Memphis, where he played wide receiver, before being selected by Washington with the No. 66 pick in the draft.
He signed a four-year $4,932,636 rookie contract that includes a $1,147,373 signing bonus.
In 2021, Gibson has appeared in 15 games for Washington and rushed 237 times for 891 yards (3.8 YPC) and six touchdowns.
Jackson, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.7 million contract when the Bengals picked up Jackson’s fifth option that will pay him $9,954,000 for the 2020 season.
He finished his contract in Cincinnati and signed a three-year, $42 million deal with Washington back in March.
In 2021, Jackson has appeared in 12 games and recorded 39 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass defenses.
