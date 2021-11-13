Washington Places DE Montez Sweat On IR, Elevates DE Bunmi Rotimi

The Washington Football Team announced Saturday that they’ve placed DE Montez Sweat (jaw) on injured reserve and elevated DE Bunmi Rotimi to their active roster.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, given that reports had said Sweat was likely to miss a month after breaking his jaw.

Sweat, 25, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract.

Washington has a fifth-year option to pick up on Sweat in 2023.

In 2021, Sweat has appeared in eight games for Washington and recorded 19 tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles.