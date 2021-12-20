Washington Puts OL Brandon Scherff On COVID List, Activates DT Matt Ioannidis

Sam Fortier reports the Washington Football team activated DT Matt Ioannidis off the COVID list prior to their game Tuesday vs. Philadelphia.

Additionally, according to Ben Standig, Washington put OT Brandon Scherff on the COVID list.

Ioannidis, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by Washington out of Temple back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2,340,000 contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a three-year, $21.75 million extension in 2019.

Ioannidis is set to make a base salary of $6.6 million in 2021.

In 2021, Ioannidis has appeared in 12 games for Washington and recorded 26 total tackles, including two for a loss, and 1.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 35 interior defender out of 125 qualifying players.