Washington Re-Signs WR Kelvin Harmon To Practice Squad

The Washington Football Team announced on Wednesday it has brought back WR Kelvin Harmon to the team’s practice squad.
The Washington Football Team has signed the following player to the practice squad:
WR Kelvin Harmon
— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) September 29, 2021
Harmon is a former draft pick by Washington who has worked out for a couple of teams since being cut last month.
Washington’s practice squad now includes:
- DT Daniel Wise
- DL William Bradley-King
- DE Bunmi Rotimi
- OT David Steinmetz
- LB Jordan Kunaszyk
- WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
- C Keith Ismael
- CB Danny Johnson
- S Jeremy Reaves
- OL Bean Benzschawel
- RB Jonathan Williams
- QB Kyle Shurmur
- WR Marken Michel
- DT T.Y. McGill
- G Nolan Laufenberg
- WR Kelvin Harmon
Harmon, 24, was drafted by Washington in the sixth round out of N.C. State in 2019. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.64 million deal and was set to make a base salary of $675,000 for the 2020 season when he tore his ACL and was placed on IR for the season.
Washington waived Harmon coming out of the preseason in 2021.
In 2019, Harmon appeared in all 16 games for Washington and caught 30 passes for 365 yards (12.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.
