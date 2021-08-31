Washington Releases RB Peyton Barber, Waives WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

According to Ian Rapoport the Washington Football Team is releasing RB Peyton Barber on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero reports Washington is also waiving second-year WR Antonio Gandy-Golden.

Barber, 27, wound up signing on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent back in 2016. He was released coming out of the preseason during his rookie year but was later added to the Buccaneers’ practice and eventually promoted to their active roster.

Tampa Bay brought Barber back on a one-year contract in 2019. Barber then signed a two-year $3 million deal with Washington last offseason.

In 2020, Barber recorded 94 rushes for 258 yards and four touchdowns.

Gandy-Golden, 23, was drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He had a hamstring injury that held him to just six games last year.

In 2020, Gandy-Golden recorded one catch for three yards and one rush for 22 yards.