Washington Releasing K Eddy Pineiro From Practice Squad With Injury Settlement

The Washington Football Team has announced that they are releasing veteran K Eddy Pineiro from their practice squad with an injury settlement.

 

Washington’s practice squad now consists of the following players:

  1. DT Daniel Wise
  2. DL William Bradley-King
  3. DL Gabe Wright
  4. DE Bunmi Rotimi
  5. OT David Steinmetz
  6. LB Jordan Kunaszyk
  7. OL Wes Martin
  8. WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
  9. LB Jared Norris
  10. C Keith Ismael
  11. CB Danny Johnson
  12. S Jeremy Reaves
  13. OL Bean Benzschawel
  14. RB Jonathan Williams
  15. T Evin Ksiezarczyk

Pineiro, 25, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2018. He was, unfortunately, placed on injured reserve with a groin injury coming out of the preseason and missed the entire year.

The Raiders traded him during the offseason to the Bears and he was named the winner of the team’s kicking competition that summer. He missed the entire 2020 season with another groin injury. 

The Colts signed Pineiro to a one-year deal for the 2021 season but he was cut and subsequently joined Washington’s taxi squad.

In 2019, Pineiro appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and made 23-28 field-goal attempts (82.1 percent), and converted 27-29 extra points. 

