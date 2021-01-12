Washington Requests Interview With 49ers Exec. Martin Mayhew

Nicki Jhabvala reports that the Washington Football Team has requested to interview 49ers VP of player personnel Martin Mayhew for their GM job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates linked to Washington in recent weeks:

Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Requested)

(Requested) Washington VP of player personnel Kyle Smith

Former Texans GM Rick Smith

Former Panthers GM Marty Hurney

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen

Mayhew, 55, was promoted to interim general manager of after the Lions fired Matt Millen back in 2008. He was eventually hired on a full-time basis and spent eight years with Detroit.

The Lions elected to fire Mayhew after the 2015 season and hired Bob Quinn as his replacement.

Mayhew took a position with the Giants as their director of football operations/special projects for the 2016 season and joined the 49ers in 2017 as a senior personnel executive. He was promoted to vice president of player personnel in 2019.

During his time in charge of the Lions, Detriot produced a record of 41-63 (39.4 percent).