Washington S Landon Collins Available In Trade Talks

According to Ben Standig, the Washington Football Team has let teams know that S Landon Collins is available via trade.

Collins has three years remaining on his deal and Standig says it’s unlikely Washington finds a taker for his contract. He adds Washington is open to eating part of Collins’ deal to make a trade happen.

Collins has essentially been moved to linebacker and seen his playing time fall under the current coaching staff.

Apart from that, Standig doesn’t expect the team to be active at the deadline, though they could trade players on expiring contracts like WR Adam Humphries or DT Tim Settle.

Collins, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.12 million rookie contract before agreeing to a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington that includes $45 million guaranteed.

Collins stands to make a base salary of $12.5 million in 2021 and $11.5 million in 2022.

In 2021, Collins has appeared in eight games for Washington and recorded 54 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 68 safety out of 86 qualifying players.

