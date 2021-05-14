Washington Signing S Bobby McCain To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, Washington is singing S Bobby McCain to a one-year deal on Friday.

The Washington Football Team hosted McCain for a visit last week. (NFLTR)

McCain, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $2.508 million rookie contract when the Dolphins signed him to a four-year extension worth $27 million, including $13 million guaranteed.

McCain was set to make base salaries of $6.375 million and $6.975 million over the final two years of his deal when the Dolphins released him.

In 2020, McCain appeared in all 16 games for the Dolphins and recorded 46 total tackles, one interception and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 55 safety out of 94 qualifying players.