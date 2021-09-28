Washington Signs DT T.Y. McGill & G Nolan Laufenberg To PS, Cuts Two Players

The Washington Football Team announced that they have signed DT T.Y. McGill and G Nolan Laufenberg to their practice squad and released WR Dalton Schoen and DT Gabe Wright in corresponding moves.
The Washington Football Team has released the following players from the practice squad:
WR Dalton Schoen
DT Gabe Wright
The Washington Football Team has signed the following players to the practice squad
G Nolan Laufenberg
DT T.Y. McGill
— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) September 28, 2021
Washington’s practice squad now includes:
- DT Daniel Wise
- DL William Bradley-King
- DE Bunmi Rotimi
- OT David Steinmetz
- LB Jordan Kunaszyk
- OL Wes Martin
- WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
- C Keith Ismael
- CB Danny Johnson
- S Jeremy Reaves
- OL Bean Benzschawel
- RB Jonathan Williams
- QB Kyle Shurmur
- WR Marken Michel
- DT T.Y. McGill
- G Nolan Laufenberg
Washington worker out McGill and Laufenberg on Tuesday and were clearly impressed enough to quickly get a deal done.
McGill, 28, originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State back in 2015. He lasted just a few months in Seattle before he was claimed off of waivers by the Colts.
McGill has had brief stints with several teams including the Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Washington and Saints. From there, McGill re-signed with the Eagles last year and bounces between their practice squad and active roster.
Philadelphia released McGill earlier this month.
In 2020, McGill appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded nine tackles and a half sack.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!