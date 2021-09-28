Washington Signs DT T.Y. McGill & G Nolan Laufenberg To PS, Cuts Two Players

The Washington Football Team announced that they have signed DT T.Y. McGill and G Nolan Laufenberg to their practice squad and released WR Dalton Schoen and DT Gabe Wright in corresponding moves.

The Washington Football Team has released the following players from the practice squad:

WR Dalton Schoen

DT Gabe Wright



The Washington Football Team has signed the following players to the practice squad

G Nolan Laufenberg

DT T.Y. McGill — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) September 28, 2021

Washington’s practice squad now includes:

DT Daniel Wise DL William Bradley-King DE Bunmi Rotimi OT David Steinmetz LB Jordan Kunaszyk OL Wes Martin WR Antonio Gandy-Golden C Keith Ismael CB Danny Johnson S Jeremy Reaves OL Bean Benzschawel RB Jonathan Williams QB Kyle Shurmur WR Marken Michel DT T.Y. McGill G Nolan Laufenberg

Washington worker out McGill and Laufenberg on Tuesday and were clearly impressed enough to quickly get a deal done.

McGill, 28, originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State back in 2015. He lasted just a few months in Seattle before he was claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

McGill has had brief stints with several teams including the Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Washington and Saints. From there, McGill re-signed with the Eagles last year and bounces between their practice squad and active roster.

Philadelphia released McGill earlier this month.

In 2020, McGill appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded nine tackles and a half sack.