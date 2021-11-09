Washington Signs K Joey Slye, Cuts K Chris Blewitt

The Washington Football Team announced it has signed K Joey Slye to the roster and cut K Chris Blewitt.

We have made multiple roster moves:

-Signed K Joey Slye

-Released K Chris Blewitt — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 9, 2021

It’s the latest change for Washington as they desperately try to find some stability at a position that has hurt them all season.

Slye, 25, signed with the Giants after going undrafted out of Virginia Tech following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived in May before being brought back in July and waived again.

Slye caught on with the Panthers as a camp leg but ended up taking the starting job after K Graham Gano landed on injured reserve. He re-signed with the team and then signed a one-year extension in January 2021 that would have made him a free agent in 2022.

However, the Panthers cut Slye coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Texans as an injury replacement. He also had a stint with the 49ers in the same capacity.

In 2021, Slye has appeared in three games for the Texans and three games for the 49ers. He’s converted 11 of 13 field goal attempts and 9 of 12 extra point tries.

Blewitt wound up going undrafted out of Pittsburgh back in 2017 and later caught on with the Bears as one of several kickers competing to replace K Cody Parkey.

Blewitt was later let go by the Bears and after an extended period of time on the workout circuit landed a brief gig with Washington’s practice squad.

Washington brought him back during the 2021 season to give him a shot as the starting kicker.

In 2021, Blewitt has appeared in two games for Washington, making 2-5 of his field goal attempts and 2-2 of his extra points.