Washington Signs TE Nick Guggemos & DE Justus Reed

The Washington Football Team announced Thursday it has signed TE Nick Guggemos and DE Justus Reed to the roster.
We have signed Justus Reed and Nick Guggemos pic.twitter.com/WTgBd02VIK
— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) July 29, 2021
Guggemos, 25, wound up going undrafted out University of St. Thomas-Minnesota. He signed a rookie contract with the Seahawks last month.
Guggemos played wide receiver at the University of St. Thomas-Minnesota, but hasn’t played football since an injury in 2018. This draft season, he worked out for teams at Minnesota’s pro day.
In 2018, Guggemos only recorded one catch for 8 yards for St. Thomas.
