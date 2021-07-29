Washington Signs TE Nick Guggemos & DE Justus Reed

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Washington Football Team announced Thursday it has signed TE Nick Guggemos and DE Justus Reed to the roster. 

Guggemos, 25, wound up going undrafted out University of St. Thomas-Minnesota. He signed a rookie contract with the Seahawks last month. 

Guggemos played wide receiver at the University of St. Thomas-Minnesota, but hasn’t played football since an injury in 2018. This draft season, he worked out for teams at Minnesota’s pro day.

In 2018, Guggemos only recorded one catch for 8 yards for St. Thomas.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply