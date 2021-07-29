Washington Signs TE Nick Guggemos & DE Justus Reed

The Washington Football Team announced Thursday it has signed TE Nick Guggemos and DE Justus Reed to the roster.

Guggemos, 25, wound up going undrafted out University of St. Thomas-Minnesota. He signed a rookie contract with the Seahawks last month.

Guggemos played wide receiver at the University of St. Thomas-Minnesota, but hasn’t played football since an injury in 2018. This draft season, he worked out for teams at Minnesota’s pro day.

In 2018, Guggemos only recorded one catch for 8 yards for St. Thomas.