Washington Signs WR DeAndre Carter

The Washington Football Team announced on Thursday it has signed WR DeAndre Carter.

We have signed WR/KR DeAndre Carter. — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) April 1, 2021

Carter also has experience returning kicks.

Carter, 27, originally signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Sacramento State back in 2015. He lasted just a few months in Baltimore before he was waived coming out of the preseason.

Carter had brief stints with the Raiders, Patriots and 49ers before signing on with the Eagles in 2018. He was on and off of the Eagles’ roster in 2019 before eventually being claimed by the Texans.

Houston re-signed Carter to a contract extension in 2020, but he was waived during the season and claimed by the Bears.

In 2020, Carter appeared in 13 games for the Texans and Bears, catching one pass for eight yards. He also totaled 250 kick return yards and another 96 punt return yards.