Washington State OT Abraham Lucas Visiting 12 Teams

According to Mike Garafolo, Washington State OT Abraham Lucas is set to make 12 pre-draft visits so far with six workouts including the Panthers and Packers this week.
Lucas’ other known top 30 visits include:
- Broncos (Mike Klis)
- Commanders (Ben Standig)
- Giants (Jordan Raanan)
Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.
Lucas, 23, earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors last season and earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2018–2020.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared him to former Ravens OT Jah Reid.
