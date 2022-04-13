Washington State OT Abraham Lucas Visiting 12 Teams

According to Mike Garafolo, Washington State OT Abraham Lucas is set to make 12 pre-draft visits so far with six workouts including the Panthers and Packers this week. 

Abraham Lucas

Lucas’ other known top 30 visits include:

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest. 

Lucas, 23, earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors last season and earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2018–2020. 

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared him to former Ravens OT Jah Reid. 

