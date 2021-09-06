Washington Waives DB Jimmy Moreland From IR With Settlement

The Washington Football Team officially waived DB Jimmy Moreland from injured reserve with an injury settlement on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Moreland, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when Washington waived him with an injury designation coming out of training camp.

Moreland later reverted to their injured reserve.

In 2020, Moreland appeared in all 16 games for Washington and recorded 43 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and a pass defense.