Washington Waives K Kaare Vedvik With Non-Football Injury Designation

The Washington Football Team officially waived K Kaare Vedvik with a non-football injury designation.

Vedvik, 26, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract before being traded to the Vikings for a fifth-round pick.

However, Minnesota waived Vedvik a few weeks later and he was claimed Vedvik off of waivers by the Jets. He had brief stints with the Bears, Bills and Panthers before signing a futures contract with Washington a few weeks ago.

During his college career at Marshall, Vedvik converted 10 of 16 field goal attempts (62.5 percent) to go along with 41 of 42 extra point tries (97.6 percent) over the course of 26 games.