Washington WR Denzel Boston Declaring For Draft

Washington WR Denzel Boston announced on Wednesday that he is declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Boston, 22, is a junior and a native of Puyallup, Washington. He was named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2025.

In four seasons with the Huskies, Boston appeared in 43 games and caught 132 passes for 1,781 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had one rush for a two-yard touchdown.

We will have more news on Boston as it becomes available.