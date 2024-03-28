Washington WR Rome Odunze Taking Visits With Bears, Cardinals & Jets

Brady Henderson reports Washington WR Rome Odunze is scheduled to have meetings with the Cardinals, Jets, and Bears at their team facilities.

Odunze is considered among the top receivers available in this year’s draft and is projected to be a high first-round pick.

Odunze, 21, was a three-year starter at Washington. He earned Consensus All-American honors in 2023 and was first-team Pac-12 in 2022 and 2023.

During his college career, Odunze recorded 214 receptions for 3,272 yards (15.3 YPC) and 24 touchdowns, to go along with 10 rushing attempts for 40 yards (4.0 YPC) and two touchdowns.