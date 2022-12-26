Week 17 NFL Playoff-Clinching Scenarios

Here are the NFL Playoff-Clinching Scenarios heading into Week 17.

AFC

CLINCHED

Buffalo Bills — AFC East

Kansas City Chiefs — AFC West

Cincinnati Bengals — playoff berth

Baltimore Ravens — playoff berth

Buffalo Bills (12-3) (at Cincinnati (11-4), Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Buffalo clinches home-field advantage and AFC’s lone first-round bye with:

BUF win + KC loss

Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) (vs. Buffalo (12-3), Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Cincinnati clinches AFC North division title with:

CIN win + BAL loss

Miami Dolphins (8-7) (at New England (7-8), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Miami clinches playoff berth with:

MIA win + NYJ loss

NFC

CLINCHED:

Philadelphia Eagles — playoff berth

Minnesota Vikings — NFC North

San Francisco 49ers — NFC West

Dallas Cowboys — playoff berth

Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) (vs. New Orleans (6-9), 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:

PHI win OR

DAL loss

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title, home-field advantage and NFC’s lone first-round bye with:

PHI win OR

DAL loss + SF loss + MIN loss

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) (vs. Carolina (6-9), 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:

TB win

New York Giants (8-6-1) (vs. Indianapolis (4-9-1), 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

New York clinches playoff berth with:

NYG win OR

WAS loss + SEA loss OR

WAS loss + DET loss + GB loss OR

DET loss + SEA loss + GB loss

Washington Commanders (7-7-1) (vs. Cleveland (6-9), 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Washington clinches playoff berth with

WAS win + DET loss + SEA loss + GB loss