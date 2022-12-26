Week 17 NFL Playoff-Clinching Scenarios

Here are the NFL Playoff-Clinching Scenarios heading into Week 17.
AFC
CLINCHED
- Buffalo Bills — AFC East
- Kansas City Chiefs — AFC West
- Cincinnati Bengals — playoff berth
- Baltimore Ravens — playoff berth
Buffalo Bills (12-3) (at Cincinnati (11-4), Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Buffalo clinches home-field advantage and AFC’s lone first-round bye with:
- BUF win + KC loss
Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) (vs. Buffalo (12-3), Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Cincinnati clinches AFC North division title with:
- CIN win + BAL loss
Miami Dolphins (8-7) (at New England (7-8), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Miami clinches playoff berth with:
- MIA win + NYJ loss
NFC
CLINCHED:
- Philadelphia Eagles — playoff berth
- Minnesota Vikings — NFC North
- San Francisco 49ers — NFC West
- Dallas Cowboys — playoff berth
Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) (vs. New Orleans (6-9), 1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:
- PHI win OR
- DAL loss
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title, home-field advantage and NFC’s lone first-round bye with:
- PHI win OR
- DAL loss + SF loss + MIN loss
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) (vs. Carolina (6-9), 1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:
- TB win
New York Giants (8-6-1) (vs. Indianapolis (4-9-1), 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
New York clinches playoff berth with:
- NYG win OR
- WAS loss + SEA loss OR
- WAS loss + DET loss + GB loss OR
- DET loss + SEA loss + GB loss
Washington Commanders (7-7-1) (vs. Cleveland (6-9), 1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Washington clinches playoff berth with
- WAS win + DET loss + SEA loss + GB loss
