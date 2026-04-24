Saints Among Teams With Trade Interest In Giants EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Jordan Schultz reports that the Giants have, in fact, engaged in trade conversations with interested teams regarding EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux.

According to Schultz, the Saints are among the interested teams showing “strong interest” in Thibodeaux.

Schultz believes a trade involving Thibodeaux could be in play during day two of the draft.

The Giants drafted Ohio State DE Arvell Reese with the fifth-overall pick, which let to speculation about Thibodeaux’s future in New York. However, Adam Schefter did report that the Giants do not intend to trade him.

Thibodeaux has been the subject of trade speculation all off-season. It appears he’ll remain in New York, at least for now.

Thibodeaux, 25, was selected fifth overall by the Giants in the 2022 draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $33.3 million that includes a $20 million signing bonus and is fully guaranteed.

The Giants picked up Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option and owe him over $14 million for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Thibodeaux appeared in 10 games for the Giants and made 10 starts, recording 25 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two pass defenses.

We’ll have more on the Thibodeaux as the news becomes available.