X-Rays Negative On Mac Jones’ Ankle

Patriots QB Mac Jones appeared to suffer what appeared to be a serious lower leg injury and was taken off the field during the fourth quarter in Week 3.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that X-Rays on Jones’ ankle following the game and they came back negative. The expectation from here is that the Patriots will continue to evaluate Jones and his ankle.

Jones, 24, took over as the starter for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt Junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. The Patriots will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Jones has appeared in three games for the Patriots and thrown for 465 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

We will have more news on Jones as it becomes available.