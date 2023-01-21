X-Rays Negative On Patrick Mahomes’ Ankle, Believed To Have High Ankle Sprain

Update:

Patrick Mahomes has returned for the second half of their playoff game, despite the ankle injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that X-rays on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes‘ ankle came back negative. However, it appears as though Mahomes is dealing with a high ankle sprain.

Chad Henne has replaced Mahomes at quarterback for their playoff game against the Jaguars.

High ankle sprains tend to be 4-6 week injuries in most cases, so it remains to be seen whether Mahomes will be able to play on it.

Mahomes, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season.

However, Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million a few months later.

In 2022, Mahomes appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and completed 67.1 percent of their passes for 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 358 rushing yards and four touchdowns.