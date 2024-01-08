X-Rays Negative On Throwing Hand For Jalen Hurts

According to Tom Pelissero, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts had X-rays on his middle finger on his throwing hand that came back negative.

Hurts dislocated the finger during Sunday’s loss to the Giants. He said he’ll be day-to-day with Philadelphia set to take on the Buccaneers in the wildcard round on Monday.

Hurts, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles out of Oklahoma in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie contract with a $1,941,943 signing bonus.

Hurts was scheduled to make a base salary of $1.3 million in 2023 in the final year of that deal when he signed a five-year, $255 million extension.

In 2023, Hurt appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 3,858 yards, 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 605 yards and 15 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Hurts as the news is available.