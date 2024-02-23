Xavien Howard Interested In Joining Texans?

DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN has heard from people he trusts that veteran CB Xavien Howard, who is being released by the Dolphins, has interest in playing for the Texans.

Bien-Aime notes that Howard is from Houston. However, he adds that it’s “to be determined” whether there’s mutual interest from the Texans.

The Texans already have a great young cornerback in Derek Stingley Jr but adding a veteran like Howard could give them a very solid tandem to matchup with opposing offenses.

Howard, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6,128,038 rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $1,285,641 for the 2019 season when he agreed to a five-year, $76.5 million extension that included $46 million guaranteed with Miami.

Howard had three years remaining on this contract and was set to make a base salary of $12,975,000 for the 2022 season when he agreed to a new five-year, $90 million extension.

The Dolphins are expected to designate him as a post-June 1 release.

In 2023, Howard appeared 13 games for the Dolphins and recorded 45 tackles, one interception and 12 pass defenses.

