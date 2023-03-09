Za’Darius Smith Asks Vikings For Release, MIN Has No Plans To Cut Him

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that veteran OLB Za’Darius Smith has asked the Vikings for his release. However, Minnesota reportedly has no plans to cut him.

Smith said goodbye to Vikings’ fans on Twitter Thursday:

I just want to say “Thank you!” to Skol Nation for an amazing season & experience! Thank you to all of my Teammates, Coaches & the entire Minnesota Vikings Organization! 💜 pic.twitter.com/LAVAy5jptS — Za'Darius Smith (@zadariussmith) March 9, 2023

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Smith would free up $12,156,861 of available cap space while creating $3,333,334 million in dead money.

Smith, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $66 million contract with the Packers in 2019.

Smith had one year remaining on his contract and was set to make a base salary of $14,500,000 for the 2021 season when the Packers released him.

The Ravens reached an agreement with Smith on a four-year deal worth $35 million, but he opted to back out of the deal and sign a three-year, $42 million contract with the Vikings.

In 2022, Smith appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and recorded 44 tackles, 10 sacks, a forced fumble and five pass defenses.