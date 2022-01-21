100 Underclassmen Officially Enter 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL announced Friday that 73 players have been granted special eligibility for the 2022 NFL Draft along with 27 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining.

The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28-30 Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here are the 27 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements:

Player Position College 1 Jalyn Armour-Davis DB Alabama 2 Brian Asamoah LB Oklahoma 3 Kevin Austin WR Notre Dame 4 Slade Bolden WR Alabama 5 Jashaun Corbin RB Florida State 6 Greg Dulcich TE UCLA 7 Joshua Ezeudu G North Carolina 8 John FitzPatrick TE Georgia 9 Jerome Ford RB Cincinnati 10 Vincent Gray DB Michigan 11 Hassan Haskins RB Michigan 12 Sam Howell QB North Carolina 13 George Karlaftis DE Purdue 14 Tyler Linderbaum C Iowa 15 Verone McKinley DB Oregon 16 Kyler McMichael DB North Carolina 17 James Mitchell TE Virginia Tech 18 Nicholas Petit-Frere T Ohio State 19 Kyle Philips WR UCLA 20 Tyler Snead WR East Carolina 21 Carson Strong QB Nevada 22 Isaac Taylor-Stuart DB Southern California 23 Master Teague RB Ohio State 24 Luke Tenuta T Virginia Tech 25 Kayvon Thibodeaux DE Oregon 26 Cameron Thomas DE San Diego State 27 Zamir White RB Georgia

Here’s the full list of players who have received special eligibility for entry into the 2021 NFL Draft:

Player Position College 1 Tyler Allgeier RB Brigham Young 2 Alec Anderson T UCLA 3 Matt Araiza P San Diego State 4 David Bell WR Purdue 5 Dane Belton DB Iowa 6 Nik Bonitto LB Oklahoma 7 Andrew Booth DB Clemson 8 Gabe Brkic K Oklahoma 9 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas 10 Leo Chenal LB Wisconsin 11 Lewis Cine DB Georgia 12 Snoop Conner RB Mississippi 13 Matt Corral QB Mississippi 14 Charles Cross T Mississippi State 15 Nick Cross DB Maryland 16 Tyrion Davis-Price RB LSU 17 Nakobe Dean LB Georgia 18 William Dunkle G San Diego State 19 Jerrion Ealy RB Mississippi 20 Ikem Ekwonu T North Carolina State 21 Kaiir Elam DB Florida 22 Kaleb Eleby QB Western Michigan 23 Noah Elliss DT Idaho 24 Martin Emerson DB Mississippi State 25 Erik Ezukanma WR Texas Tech 26 Cordale Flott DB LSU 27 Ahmad Gardner DB Cincinnati 28 Tyler Goodson RB Iowa 29 Kyler Gordon DB Washington 30 Kenyon Green G Texas A&M 31 Ben Griffiths P Southern California 32 Breece Hall RB Iowa State 33 Kyle Hamilton DB Notre Dame 34 Christian Harris LB Alabama 35 Kevin Harris RB South Carolina 36 Daxton Hill DB Michigan 37 Christopher Hinton DT Michigan 38 Drake Jackson LB Southern California 39 Cam Jurgens C Nebraska 40 Zonovan Knight RB North Carolina State 41 DeMarvin Leal DT Texas A&M 42 Drake London WR Southern California 43 Sincere McCormick RB Texas-San Antonio 44 Trent McDuffie DB Washington 45 Ja’Quan McMillian DB East Carolina 46 John Metchie WR Alabama 47 Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan 48 Jalen Nailor WR Michigan State 49 Evan Neal T Alabama 50 David Ojabo LB Michigan 51 George Pickens WR Georgia 52 Makai Polk WR Mississippi State 53 Sean Rhyan T UCLA 54 Wan’Dale Robinson WR Kentucky 55 Dare Rosenthal T Kentucky 56 Brandon Smith LB Penn State 57 Tyler Smith T Tulsa 58 Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M 59 Chris Steele DB Southern California 60 Derek Stingley DB LSU 61 Tyler Vrabel T Boston College 62 Kenneth Walker RB Michigan State 63 Rasheed Walker T Penn State 64 Travon Walker DT Georgia 65 Dohnovan West C Arizona State 66 Devon Williams WR Oregon 67 Jameson Williams WR Alabama 68 Kyren Williams RB Notre Dame 69 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State 70 Alex Wright LB Alabama-Birmingham 71 Mykael Wright DB Oregon 72 Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M 73 Cade York K LSU

There were also four players who are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:

Player Position College 1 Travis Jones DT Connecticut 2 Justyn Ross WR Clemson 3 Jermaine Waller DB Virginia Tech 4 Josh Watts P Colorado