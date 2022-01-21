100 Underclassmen Officially Enter 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL announced Friday that 73 players have been granted special eligibility for the 2022 NFL Draft along with 27 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining.
The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28-30 Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Here are the 27 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements:
|Player
|Position
|College
|1
|Jalyn Armour-Davis
|DB
|Alabama
|2
|Brian Asamoah
|LB
|Oklahoma
|3
|Kevin Austin
|WR
|Notre Dame
|4
|Slade Bolden
|WR
|Alabama
|5
|Jashaun Corbin
|RB
|Florida State
|6
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|UCLA
|7
|Joshua Ezeudu
|G
|North Carolina
|8
|John FitzPatrick
|TE
|Georgia
|9
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|Cincinnati
|10
|Vincent Gray
|DB
|Michigan
|11
|Hassan Haskins
|RB
|Michigan
|12
|Sam Howell
|QB
|North Carolina
|13
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|Purdue
|14
|Tyler Linderbaum
|C
|Iowa
|15
|Verone McKinley
|DB
|Oregon
|16
|Kyler McMichael
|DB
|North Carolina
|17
|James Mitchell
|TE
|Virginia Tech
|18
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|T
|Ohio State
|19
|Kyle Philips
|WR
|UCLA
|20
|Tyler Snead
|WR
|East Carolina
|21
|Carson Strong
|QB
|Nevada
|22
|Isaac Taylor-Stuart
|DB
|Southern California
|23
|Master Teague
|RB
|Ohio State
|24
|Luke Tenuta
|T
|Virginia Tech
|25
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|DE
|Oregon
|26
|Cameron Thomas
|DE
|San Diego State
|27
|Zamir White
|RB
|Georgia
Here’s the full list of players who have received special eligibility for entry into the 2021 NFL Draft:
|Player
|Position
|College
|1
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|Brigham Young
|2
|Alec Anderson
|T
|UCLA
|3
|Matt Araiza
|P
|San Diego State
|4
|David Bell
|WR
|Purdue
|5
|Dane Belton
|DB
|Iowa
|6
|Nik Bonitto
|LB
|Oklahoma
|7
|Andrew Booth
|DB
|Clemson
|8
|Gabe Brkic
|K
|Oklahoma
|9
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Arkansas
|10
|Leo Chenal
|LB
|Wisconsin
|11
|Lewis Cine
|DB
|Georgia
|12
|Snoop Conner
|RB
|Mississippi
|13
|Matt Corral
|QB
|Mississippi
|14
|Charles Cross
|T
|Mississippi State
|15
|Nick Cross
|DB
|Maryland
|16
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|RB
|LSU
|17
|Nakobe Dean
|LB
|Georgia
|18
|William Dunkle
|G
|San Diego State
|19
|Jerrion Ealy
|RB
|Mississippi
|20
|Ikem Ekwonu
|T
|North Carolina State
|21
|Kaiir Elam
|DB
|Florida
|22
|Kaleb Eleby
|QB
|Western Michigan
|23
|Noah Elliss
|DT
|Idaho
|24
|Martin Emerson
|DB
|Mississippi State
|25
|Erik Ezukanma
|WR
|Texas Tech
|26
|Cordale Flott
|DB
|LSU
|27
|Ahmad Gardner
|DB
|Cincinnati
|28
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|Iowa
|29
|Kyler Gordon
|DB
|Washington
|30
|Kenyon Green
|G
|Texas A&M
|31
|Ben Griffiths
|P
|Southern California
|32
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Iowa State
|33
|Kyle Hamilton
|DB
|Notre Dame
|34
|Christian Harris
|LB
|Alabama
|35
|Kevin Harris
|RB
|South Carolina
|36
|Daxton Hill
|DB
|Michigan
|37
|Christopher Hinton
|DT
|Michigan
|38
|Drake Jackson
|LB
|Southern California
|39
|Cam Jurgens
|C
|Nebraska
|40
|Zonovan Knight
|RB
|North Carolina State
|41
|DeMarvin Leal
|DT
|Texas A&M
|42
|Drake London
|WR
|Southern California
|43
|Sincere McCormick
|RB
|Texas-San Antonio
|44
|Trent McDuffie
|DB
|Washington
|45
|Ja’Quan McMillian
|DB
|East Carolina
|46
|John Metchie
|WR
|Alabama
|47
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Western Michigan
|48
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Michigan State
|49
|Evan Neal
|T
|Alabama
|50
|David Ojabo
|LB
|Michigan
|51
|George Pickens
|WR
|Georgia
|52
|Makai Polk
|WR
|Mississippi State
|53
|Sean Rhyan
|T
|UCLA
|54
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|WR
|Kentucky
|55
|Dare Rosenthal
|T
|Kentucky
|56
|Brandon Smith
|LB
|Penn State
|57
|Tyler Smith
|T
|Tulsa
|58
|Isaiah Spiller
|RB
|Texas A&M
|59
|Chris Steele
|DB
|Southern California
|60
|Derek Stingley
|DB
|LSU
|61
|Tyler Vrabel
|T
|Boston College
|62
|Kenneth Walker
|RB
|Michigan State
|63
|Rasheed Walker
|T
|Penn State
|64
|Travon Walker
|DT
|Georgia
|65
|Dohnovan West
|C
|Arizona State
|66
|Devon Williams
|WR
|Oregon
|67
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|Alabama
|68
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Notre Dame
|69
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|Ohio State
|70
|Alex Wright
|LB
|Alabama-Birmingham
|71
|Mykael Wright
|DB
|Oregon
|72
|Jalen Wydermyer
|TE
|Texas A&M
|73
|Cade York
|K
|LSU
There were also four players who are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:
|Player
|Position
|College
|1
|Travis Jones
|DT
|Connecticut
|2
|Justyn Ross
|WR
|Clemson
|3
|Jermaine Waller
|DB
|Virginia Tech
|4
|Josh Watts
|P
|Colorado
