100 Underclassmen Officially Enter 2022 NFL Draft

By
Nate Bouda
-

The NFL announced Friday that 73 players have been granted special eligibility for the 2022 NFL Draft along with 27 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining.

NFL Draft Logo

The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28-30 Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 

Here are the 27 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements:

  Player Position College
1 Jalyn Armour-Davis DB Alabama
2 Brian Asamoah LB Oklahoma
3 Kevin Austin WR Notre Dame
4 Slade Bolden WR Alabama
5 Jashaun Corbin RB Florida State
6 Greg Dulcich TE UCLA
7 Joshua Ezeudu G North Carolina
8 John FitzPatrick TE Georgia
9 Jerome Ford RB Cincinnati
10 Vincent Gray DB Michigan
11 Hassan Haskins RB Michigan
12 Sam Howell QB North Carolina
13 George Karlaftis DE Purdue
14 Tyler Linderbaum C Iowa
15 Verone McKinley DB Oregon
16 Kyler McMichael DB North Carolina
17 James Mitchell TE Virginia Tech
18 Nicholas Petit-Frere T Ohio State
19 Kyle Philips WR UCLA
20 Tyler Snead WR East Carolina
21 Carson Strong QB Nevada
22 Isaac Taylor-Stuart DB Southern California
23 Master Teague RB Ohio State
24 Luke Tenuta T Virginia Tech
25 Kayvon Thibodeaux DE Oregon
26 Cameron Thomas DE San Diego State
27 Zamir White RB Georgia

 

Here’s the full list of players who have received special eligibility for entry into the 2021 NFL Draft:

  Player Position College
1 Tyler Allgeier RB Brigham Young
2 Alec Anderson T UCLA
3 Matt Araiza P San Diego State
4 David Bell WR Purdue
5 Dane Belton DB Iowa
6 Nik Bonitto LB Oklahoma
7 Andrew Booth DB Clemson
8 Gabe Brkic K Oklahoma
9 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas
10 Leo Chenal LB Wisconsin
11 Lewis Cine DB Georgia
12 Snoop Conner RB Mississippi
13 Matt Corral QB Mississippi
14 Charles Cross T Mississippi State
15 Nick Cross DB Maryland
16 Tyrion Davis-Price RB LSU
17 Nakobe Dean LB Georgia
18 William Dunkle G San Diego State
19 Jerrion Ealy RB Mississippi
20 Ikem Ekwonu T North Carolina State
21 Kaiir Elam DB Florida
22 Kaleb Eleby QB Western Michigan
23 Noah Elliss DT Idaho
24 Martin Emerson DB Mississippi State
25 Erik Ezukanma WR Texas Tech
26 Cordale Flott DB LSU
27 Ahmad Gardner DB Cincinnati
28 Tyler Goodson RB Iowa
29 Kyler Gordon DB Washington
30 Kenyon Green G Texas A&M
31 Ben Griffiths P Southern California
32 Breece Hall RB Iowa State
33 Kyle Hamilton DB Notre Dame
34 Christian Harris LB Alabama
35 Kevin Harris RB South Carolina
36 Daxton Hill DB Michigan
37 Christopher Hinton DT Michigan
38 Drake Jackson LB Southern California
39 Cam Jurgens C Nebraska
40 Zonovan Knight RB North Carolina State
41 DeMarvin Leal DT Texas A&M
42 Drake London WR Southern California
43 Sincere McCormick RB Texas-San Antonio
44 Trent McDuffie DB Washington
45 Ja’Quan McMillian DB East Carolina
46 John Metchie WR Alabama
47 Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan
48 Jalen Nailor WR Michigan State
49 Evan Neal T Alabama
50 David Ojabo LB Michigan
51 George Pickens WR Georgia
52 Makai Polk WR Mississippi State
53 Sean Rhyan T UCLA
54 Wan’Dale Robinson WR Kentucky
55 Dare Rosenthal T Kentucky
56 Brandon Smith LB Penn State
57 Tyler Smith T Tulsa
58 Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M
59 Chris Steele DB Southern California
60 Derek Stingley DB LSU
61 Tyler Vrabel T Boston College
62 Kenneth Walker RB Michigan State
63 Rasheed Walker T Penn State
64 Travon Walker DT Georgia
65 Dohnovan West C Arizona State
66 Devon Williams WR Oregon
67 Jameson Williams WR Alabama
68 Kyren Williams RB Notre Dame
69 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State
70 Alex Wright LB Alabama-Birmingham
71 Mykael Wright DB Oregon
72 Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M
73 Cade York K LSU

 

There were also four players who are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:

  Player Position College
1 Travis Jones DT Connecticut
2 Justyn Ross WR Clemson
3 Jermaine Waller DB Virginia Tech
4 Josh Watts P  Colorado

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply