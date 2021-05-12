According to Jeremy Fowler, 14 teams have shown interest in CB Steven Nelson since he was released by the Steelers.

Fowler mentions the Texans, Bears, Eagles, Bengals and Bills specifically.

Nelson has been a quality No. 2 corner for Pittsburgh and was cut primarily for salary reasons, so he could be a notable addition for a number of teams.

Nelson, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He finished his four-year, $2.902 million rookie contract with the Chiefs before signing a three-year, $25 million contract with the Steelers in 2019.

Nelson was owed a base salary of $8,250,000 for the 2021 season when Pittsburgh released him.

In 2020, Nelson appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 48 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and nine passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 36 corner out of 121 qualifying players.

