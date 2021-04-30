2021 NFL Draft Tracker: Day Two

Here’s our day two 2021 NFL Draft Tracker. We’ll be posting picks here as soon as they’re available, so be sure to check back for the latest.

2021 NFL Draft Tracker

33. Jacksonville Jaguars: Georgia CB Tyson Campbell

Campbell, 21, was a three-year starter for Georgia and started as a true freshman in 2018.

Lance Zierlien compares Campbell to Washington CB William Jackson III.

During his college career at Georgia, Campbell recorded 89 tackles, one forced fumble, 11 deflections, and one interception.

34. New York Jets: Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore

Moore, 21, was a three-year starter at Purdue and a first-team All ACC selection in 2020.

Lance Zierlien compares Moore to free agent WR Antonio Brown.

During his college career at Ole Miss, Moore caught 189 passes for 2,441 yards (12.9 YPC) and 16 touchdowns.

35. Denver Broncos: North Carolina RB Javonte Williams

Williams, 21, started in two games at North Carolina and was named second-team All ACC.

Lance Zierlien compares Williams to Browns RB Kareem Hunt.

During his college career at North Carolina, Williams rushed 366 times for 2,297 yards (6.3) and 29 touchdowns. He also caught 50 passes for 539 yards (10.8) and four touchdowns.

36. Miami Dolphins: Oregon DB Jevon Holland

Holland, 21, was a two-year starter at Oregon, who opted out of the 2020 season.

During his two-year college career, Holland recorded 110 tackles, 19 deflections, and nine interceptions.

37. Philadelphia Eagles: Alabama OL Landon Dickerson

Dickerson, 22, was a four-year starter at Alabama and was a unanimous All-American and first team All ACC in 2020. He also won the Rimington Trophy and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

Lance Zierlien compares Dickerson to Lions C Frank Ragnow.

During his college career at Alabama, Dickerson appeared in 38 games, starting in 37 of them, 20 at center, 11 at right guard, four at left guard, one at left tackle, and one at right tackle.

38. New England Patriots: Alabama DL Christian Barmore

Barmore, 21, was a one-year starter at Alabama. He was a second team All-American selection as a redshirt sophomore.

Lance Zierlein compares Barmore to Marcell Dareus.

In two years at Alabama, Barmore appeared in 22 games and recorded 63 total tackles, including 15.5 for a loss, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and five pass defenses.

39. Chicago Bears: Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins

Jenkins, 23, was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and opted out of the 2020 season after seven games. He was an honorable mention All-Big Twelve in 2018 and 2019.

Lance Zierlien compares Jenkins to Chiefs G Joe Thuney.

During his college career at Oklahoma State, Jenkins appeared in 44 games, starting 35 of them. 26 at right tackle, seven at left tackle, and two at right guard.

40. Atlanta Falcons: UCF S Richie Grant

Grant, 23, was a three-year starter at UCF and was named first team All-AAC in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

During his college career at Central Florida, Grant recorded 291 tackles, one sack, seven forced fumbles, 29 pass deflections and ten interceptions.

41. Detroit Lions: Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike

Onwuzurike, 23, was a two-year starter at Washington and was first team All-Pac 12 in 2019. He decided to opt out of the 2020 season.

Lance Zierlien compares Onwuzurike to former Browns DT Sheldon Richardson.

During his college career at Washington, Onwuzurike recorded 95 tackles and seven sacks.

42. Miami Dolphins: Notre Dame OL Liam Eichenberg

Eichenberg, 23, was a three-year starter at Notre Dame and was named first team All-ACC in 2020.

During his college career at Notre Dame, Eichenberg appeared in 43 games, starting in 38 of them at left tackle.

43. Las Vegas Raiders: TCU S Trevon Moehrig

Moehrig, 21, was a two-year starter at TCU. He was a second-team All-American as a junior and won the Jim Thorpe award.

Lance Zierlein compares Moehrig to Bengals S Jessie Bates.

During his college career at TCU, Moehrig recorded 124 tackles, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, a recovery and 21 pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 33 games.

44. Dallas Cowboys: Kentucky CB Kelvin Joseph

Joseph, 21, was a one-year starter at Kentucky and opted out of the final two games of the 2020 season. He also sat out the 2019 season after transferring from LSU.

During his two-year college career, Joseph recorded 37 tackles, six deflections, and four interceptions.

45. Jacksonville Jaguars: Stanford OT Walker Little

Little, 22, was a three-year starter at Stanford and opted out of the 2020 season. He also suffered a season ending injury in the 2019 season opener

During his college career at Stanford, Little appeared in 22 games, starting in 19 of them at left tackle.

46. Cincinnati Bengals: Clemson OT Jackson Carman

Carmen, 21, was a two-year starter at Clemson and a Second Team All-ACC as a junior.

During his three years at Clemson, Carman started 27 games at left tackle, but he is projected as a guard at the next level.

47. Los Angeles Chargers: Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr

Samuel Jr, 21, is the son of former NFL CB Asante Samuel and opted out of the 2020 season after eight games.

During his college career at Florida State, Samuel recorded 96 tackles, one forced fumble, 33 pass deflections, and four interceptions.

48. San Francisco 49ers: Notre Dame G Aaron Banks

Banks, 23, was a three-year starter at Notre Dame and was named both first-team All-American and All-ACC as a junior in 2020. He elected to skip his senior season and declare for the NFL draft.

During his college career, Banks started 31 games for Notre Dame at guard, 30 on the left side and one on the right.

49. Arizona Cardinals: Purdue WR Rondale Moore

Moore, 21, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was a consensus All-American as a freshman in 2018.

Lance Zierlien compares Moore to Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett.

During his college career at Purdue, Moore caught 178 passes for 1,915 yards (10.8 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.

50. New York Giants: Georgia EDGE Azeez Ojulari

Ojulari, 20, was a two-year starter at Georgia and a second-team All SEC selection as a redshirt sophomore.

During his college career at Georgia, Ojulari recorded 68 tackles, 15 sacks, five forced fumbles, a recovery, and two pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 23 games.

51. Washington Football Team: Texas OT Sam Cosmi

Cosmi, 22 , was a three-year starter at Texas and was named a second team All-American in 2020.

During his college career at Texas, Cosmi appeared in 35 games, starting in 34 of them, 21 at left tackle and 13 at right tackle.

52. Cleveland Browns: Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Owusu-Koramoah, 21, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He was a first-team All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Butkus Award.

During his college career at Notre Dame, Owusu-Koramoah recorded 142 tackles, seven sacks, one interception, five forced fumbles, four recoveries, seven passes defended and a defensive touchdown over the course of 25 games.

53. Tennessee Titans: NDSU OT Dillon Radunz

Radunz, 23, was a three-year starter at North Dakota State and only appeared in one game in 2020. He was named a consensus All-American in 2019

During his college career at North Dakota State, Radunz appeared in 33 games, starting 32 of them at left tackle.

54. Indianapolis Colts: Vanderbilt DL Dayo Odeyingbo

Odeyingbo, 21, was a three-year starter at Vanderbilt. He was named second-team All-SEC as a senior in 2020.

During his college career, Odeyingbo recorded 125 total tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and four pass defenses. He suffered a torn Achilles while training for the draft.

55. Pittsburgh Steelers: Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth, 22, was a three-year starter at Penn State and was named first-team All Big Ten in 2020.

During his college career at Penn State, Freiermuth caught 92 passes for 1,185 yards (12.9 YPC) and 16 touchdowns.

56. Seattle Seahawks: Western Michigan WR D’Wayne Eskridge

Eskridge, 24, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and was named first-team all-MAC as a senior.

During his college career, Eskridge recorded 122 receptions for 2,260 yards (18.5 YPC) and 15 touchdowns in 45 games.

57. Los Angeles Rams: Louisville WR TuTu Atwell

Atwell, 21, was a three-year starter at Louisville. He was first-team All-ACC in 2019 and second-team All-ACC in 2020.

During his college career, Atwell recorded 140 receptions for 1,307 yards (16.5 YPC) and 21 touchdowns in 34 games.

58. Kansas City Chiefs: Missouri LB Nick Bolton

Bolton, 21, was a two-year starter at Missouri and was named a second team All-American and first team All-SEC in 2020.

During his college career at Missouri, Bolton recorded 224 tackles, four sacks, 15 pass deflections, and two interceptions.

59. Carolina Panthers: LSU WR Terrace Marshall

Marshall, 21, was a three-year starter at LSU and opted out after seven games in 2020.

During his college career at LSU, Marshall caught 106 passes for 1,594 yards (15 YPC) and 23 touchdowns.

60. New Orleans Saints: Ohio State LB Pete Werner

Werner, 22, was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020.

Werner is expected to sign a rookie deal worth $5,684,680 that includes a signing bonus of $1,494,312.

During his four-year career at Ohio State, Werner recorded 185 tackles, four sacks, four forced fumbles, and 11 pass deflections.

61. Buffalo Bills: Wake Forest DL Carlos Basham

Basham, 23, is the cousin of Cowboys EDGE Tarell Basham and was named third team All-ACC in 2020.

Lance Zierlien compares him to Falcons DL Marlon Davidson.

During his college career at Wake Forest, Basham recorded 173 tackles, 20.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and eight pass deflections.

62. Green Bay Packers: Ohio State C Josh Myers

Myers, 22, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and a First Team All-Big Ten in 2020.

Lance Zierlein compares Myers to Broncos G Graham Glasgow.

During his college career, Myers started 21 games at center. In 2020, he missed a game after testing positive for COVID.

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey

Humphrey, 22, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a third team All-American in 2020.

During his college career at Oklahoma, Humphrey appeared in 39 games, starting 37 of them at center.

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Florida QB Kyle Trask

Trask, 23, was a two-year starter at Florida and was both Second Team All-SEC and a Heisman finalist in his senior season.

During his college career, Trask has a 67.9 completion percentage, throwing for 7586 yards with 69 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over the course of three seasons and 27 games.

Third Round

65. Jacksonville Jaguars: Syracuse DB Andre Cisco

Cisco, 21, was a three-year starter at Syracuse was a Second Team All-American in 2018, and a Second Team All-Acc in 2019.

In his three-year career, Cisco recorded 136 tackles, 13 interceptions, 14 passes defended, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown. He missed the final eight games of 2020 with a knee injury.

66. Minnesota Vikings: Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond

Mond, 21, was a four-year starter at Texas A&M and is the school’s all-time leader in passing yards, completions, pass attempts, passing touchdowns, and total offense.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Colin Kaepernick.

During his four-year career at Texas A&M, Mond completed 59.0 percent of his pass attempts for 9,661 yards, 71 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 438 times for 1,608 yards and 22 touchdowns in 47 career games.

67. Houston Texans: Stanford QB Davis Mills

Mills, 22, was a two-year starter at Stanford and was an honorable mention to the All-PAC 12 team in 2020.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham

During his college career, Mills completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 3,468 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions in two seasons and 11 games as a starter.

68. Atlanta Falcons: Michigan OL Jalen Mayfield

Mayfield, 21, was a two-year starter at Michigan and was an honorable mention Big Ten in 2019.

During his college career at Michigan, Mayfield appeared in 18 games, starting 15 of them at right tackle.

69. Cincinnati Bengals: Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai

Ossai, 21, was a three-year starter at Texas and was named first team All-Big Ten in 2020.

Lance Zierlien compares Ossai to Browns DE Takkarist McKinley.

During his three years at Texas, Ossai recorded 165 tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, five deflections, and two interceptions.

70. Carolina Panthers: BYU OT Brady Christensen

Christensen, 24, was a three-year starter at BYU and a Consensus All-American in 2020.

During his three-year college career, Christensen started 38 games, all at left tackle. He spent two years on a religious mission before redshirting as a freshman for BYU.

71. New York Giants: UCF DB Aaron Robinson

Robinson, 23, was a two-year starter at UCF and was named second team All-AAC in 2019 and 2020. He sat out the 2017 season after transferring from Alabama.

During his four-year college career, Robinson recorded 109 tackles, two forced fumbles, 21 deflections, and three interceptions.

72. Detroit Lions: N.C. State DT Alim McNeil

McNeill, 20, was a two-year starter at NC State and a First Team All-ACC as a junior.

During his college career at N.C. State, McNeill recorded 77 tackles, 10 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, a recovery, a defensive touchdown and five pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 32 games.

73. Philadelphia Eagles: La. Tech DT Milton Williams

Williams, 22, was a two-year starter at Louisiana Tech and was a First Team All-CUSA in 2020.

During his college career at Louisiana Tech, Williams recorded 108 tackles, 19 tackles-for-loss, 10.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries. He led the team with 10 tackles-for-loss and 4.5 sacks in 2020.

74. Washington Football Team: Minnesota CB Benjamin St. Juste

St-Juste, 23, is a native of Montreal, Quebec and was a two-year starter at Minnesota and transferred from Michigan after missing the 2018 season due to injury.

During his three-year college career, St-Juste recorded 62 tackles and 13 pass deflections.

75. Dallas Cowboys: UCLA DL Osa Odighizuwa

Odighizuwa, 22, was a three-year starter at UCLA and was named first team All-Pac 12 in 2020.

During his four-year career at UCLA, Odighizuwa recorded 120 tackles, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections.

76. New Orleans Saints : Stanford CB Paulson Adebo

Adebo, 21, was a two-year starter at Stanford who was named second-team All-American as a redshirt freshman and was first-team All-PAC 12 both years as a starter. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Lance Zierlein compares Adebo to Buccaneers CB Sean Murphy-Bunting.

During his college career, Adebo recorded 97 total tackles, eight interceptions and 34 pass defenses in 22 games.

77. Los Angeles Chargers: Tennessee WR Josh Palmer

Palmer, 21, was a four-year starter at Tennessee and led them in receiving yards for 2020.

During his four-year career at Tennessee, Palmer recorded 99 receptions for 1,514 yards (15.3 YPC) and seven touchdowns.

78. Minnesota Vikings: North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt

Surratt, 24, was a two-year starter for North Carolina at linebacker after converting from quarterback. He was named first-team All-ACC each of the past two seasons.

During his college career, Surratt recorded 207 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and eight pass defenses in 24 games at linebacker.

79. Las Vegas Raiders: Buffalo DE Malcolm Koonce

