Here’s our 2021 NFL Draft Tracker. We’ll be posting picks here as soon as they’re available, so be sure to check back for the latest.

2021 NFL Draft Tracker

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence, 21, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior. He was the ACC offensive player of the year in his final season.

Lawrence is projected to sign a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that includes a $24,118,900 bonus. Jacksonville will have a fifth-year option to pick up in 2024.

During his three-year college career, Lawrence completed 66.6 percent of his pass attempts for 10,098 yards (8.9 YPA), 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed 231 times for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns in 40 career games.

2. New York Jets: BYU QB Zach Wilson

Wilson, 21, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent league selection as a junior.

Wilson is projected to sign a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

During his college career at BYU, Wilson completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 7,659 yards, 56 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over the course of three seasons and 30 games.

3. San Francisco 49ers: NDSU QB Trey Lance

Lance, 20, was a one-year starter at North Dakota State. He was a unanimous All-American sophomore, but was limited to appearing in just one game last year due to NDSU’s schedule.

Lance is projected to sign a four-year, $34,105,276 contract with the 49ers that includes a $22,163,837 signing bonus. The 49ers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

Lance Zierlein compares Lance to Bills QB Josh Allen.

During his college career at NDSU, Lance threw for 2,947 while completing 65 percent of his passes for 30 touchdowns and one interception over the course of 19 games. He also rushed 1,325 yards and 18 touchdowns.

4. Atlanta Falcons: Florida TE Kyle Pitts

Pitts, 20, was a two-year starter at Florida and a first-team All-SEC select as a sophomore and junior. He won the John Mackey Award for the best tight end in the country last season.

Pitts is projected to sign a four-year, $32,910,494 contract with the Falcons that includes a $21,294,905 signing bonus. The Falcons will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

Lance Zierlein compares Pitts to Raiders TE Darren Waller.

During his college career at Florida, Pitts caught 100 passes for 1,492 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns over the course of three seasons and 32 games.

5. Cincinnati Bengals:

6. Miami Dolphins:

7. Detroit Lions:

8. Carolina Panthers:

9. Denver Broncos:

10. Dallas Cowboys:

11. New York Giants:

12. Philadelphia Eagles:

13. Los Angeles Chargers:

14. Minnesota Vikings:

15. New England Patriots:

16. Arizona Cardinals:

17. Las Vegas Raiders:

18. Miami Dolphins:

19. Washington Football Team:

20. Chicago Bears:

21. Indianapolis Colts:

22. Tennessee Titans:

23. New York Jets:

24. Pittsburgh Steelers:

25. Jacksonville Jaguars:

26. Cleveland Browns:

27. Baltimore Ravens:

28. New Orleans Saints:

29. Green Bay Packers:

30. Buffalo Bills:

31. Baltimore Ravens:

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: