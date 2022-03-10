2022 Free Agent Fits: Gilmore, Scherff, Mathieu, Wagner, Winston

We’re breaking down some potential fits for our top pending 2022 NFL free agents with the start of the league year and free agency coming up soon on March 17. Using our Top 2022 NFL Free Agents list, we’re examining the possible landing spots for the top 50 or so players who are expected to be available this offseason.

This is based both on reported interest by particular teams and by connecting the dots between team needs, coaching staff connections, scheme fits and available players.

Keep an eye out this week for the rest of our Free Agent Fits series!

Stephon Gilmore Panthers CB

Best Fit: Chiefs

Had things worked out the way the Panthers envisioned when they traded for Gilmore, there’s a good chance he would have finished out his career in Carolina. He and his wife are from Rock Hill and own a house there where they stay in the offseason. Gilmore could still be back with the Panthers but there figure to be other teams who will pay more and other teams who have a better 2022 outlook on the field — and perhaps one team with both.

Kansas City has a need at corner and they should have a good amount of cap space to play with this offseason. If Gilmore wants to chase a ring, it’s hard to find a better spot.

Brandon Scherff Commanders G

Best Fit: Jaguars

By tagging LT Cam Robinson, Jacksonville has shown it’s willing to pay a premium when it comes to the offensive line. The histories of HC Doug Pederson and GM Trent Baalke suggest as much as well, and Baalke said at the Combine the team wouldn’t be shy with its money this offseason. The Jaguars are among the league leaders in cap space and should be able to afford what many are predicting will be a record asking price for Scherff.

Tyrann Mathieu Chiefs S

Best Fit: Ravens

Few organizations value elite safety play like the Ravens do, which is why they made an aggressive play for Earl Thomas a couple of seasons ago when they had bigger needs. That move flamed out but people close to the team have consistently said Baltimore will keep an eye out to add a safety with elite ball skills if they can. That opportunity may have presented itself with Mathieu. His hometown New Orleans Saints will be interested, but the Ravens are a little more liquid in terms of cap flexibility and are a compelling destination in their own right. Mathieu would be a luxury but it’s one the Ravens can easily talk themselves into.

Bobby Wagner Former Seahawks LB

Best Fit: Panthers

Wagner’s not the player he used to be but he’s still a fine middle linebacker who ought to be a good starter for another team. There should be plenty of interest. The rest of the division is already perking up. Teams like the Cowboys, Patriots, Commanders, Jets, Saints, Raiders, Titans and Broncos all either need help at linebacker or have prominent connections to Wagner on their coaching staff or roster.

If Wagner is looking to maximize his next contract, the Panthers might be his best bet though. Carolina needs another starter next to Shaq Thompson and GM Scott Fitterer was part of the front office that scouted Wagner coming out of Utah State. They have the cap space to make some waves and this would be one.

Jameis Winston Saints QB

Best Fit: Saints

Continuity has been the theme of the offseason for New Orleans, or at least trying to maintain as much of it as you can when you lose a Hall of Fame quarterback and coach in back-to-back offseasons. Winston had some flashes last season in New Orleans before tearing his ACL and it feels like he’ll want to continue building on that.

It’s hard to see a team like the Steelers, Colts or Buccaneers making him more of a priority than he would be by the Saints, although there are rumors persistently linking New Orleans to other veterans like Teddy Bridgewater or Jimmy Garoppolo. It feels like Winston still has more upside than either of those two, however, and the Saints may just be doing their due diligence in case another team comes in with a hot bid for Winston.