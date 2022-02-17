2022 Offseason Team Needs: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Thanks for checking out our 2022 Offseason Team Needs previews. Consider this a primer for the goals each team has to accomplish this offseason and the resources they have to work with.

A couple of notes. Cap space projections are from Over The Cap and based on a salary cap of $208.2 million, which is the ceiling for this year. It’s also using OTC’s effective cap space, which takes into account what teams have to budget to sign their rookies and fill out the offseason 51-man roster.

Compensatory picks are also from OTC’s projections, which are historically the most accurate in the industry. Their methodology is outlined here. The comp picks from minority hires the past two offseasons are also included.

With that, let’s get into it:

Buccaneers

Projected Cap Space: $89,747

Draft Picks: 7

1st (No. 27)

2nd (No. 60)

3rd (No. 91)

4th (No. 131)

5th (No. 169)

7th (No. 246)

7th (No. 261, comp)

Notable Free Agents: WR Chris Godwin, CB Carlton Davis, C Ryan Jensen, S Jordan Whitehead, G Alex Cappa, TE Rob Gronkowski, RB Leonard Fournette, DT Ndamukong Suh, OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, TE O.J. Howard, DL William Gholston, RB Ronald Jones, OL Aaron Stinnie, DT Steve McLendon, WR Breshad Perriman, RB Giovani Bernard, QB Blaine Gabbert, LB Kevin Minter

Biggest Needs:

Quarterback

Tom Brady’s retirement vaults this right to the top of the priority list for the Buccaneers, who already were facing an intriguing offseason given their large number of pending free agents. With Brady, they still would have been contenders in a fairly wide-open NFC. Now they have to figure out who they can bring in to sustain the momentum.

No matter what anyone says in the next few months, that’s not Gabbert or second-round rookie Kyle Trask, though the presence of Trask likely rules out a rookie. Tampa Bay has to figure out if swinging a blockbuster trade for someone like Texans QB Deshaun Watson is an option. Jameis Winston did throw 30 touchdowns his final year in Tampa Bay and knows the offense, but that seems like a last resort. It’s worth mentioning a lot of the quarterback buzz in 2020 was linking the Bucs to Teddy Bridgewater, though his popgun arm doesn’t really seem like a fit for Bruce Arians’ offense.

Defensive Line

The Buccaneers are getting a little old here between Suh and Gholston, both of whom are pending free agents. They might be back depending on their asking price but Tampa Bay could stand to add an infusion of youth along their defensive front.

Cornerback

At cornerback, Tampa Bay needs to look toward the future. The Buccaneers could have four out of five starters in the secondary on expiring deals in 2023. Davis is a strong tag possibility this offseason, as it seems the Buccaneers will try like the dickens to extend Godwin before free agency. Starting CBs Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting are up after 2022, along with S Mike Edwards who is in line to replace Whitehead. The Buccaneers presumably want to re-sign some of them but some depth and flexibility would be valuable.

Falcons

Projected Cap Space: ($12,530,044)

Draft Picks: 8

1st (No. 8)

2nd (No. 43)

2nd (No. 58, from TEN)

3rd (No. 74)

4th (No. 112)

5th (No. 150)

6th (No. 188)

6th (No. 212)

Notable Free Agents: RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson, LB Foyesade Oluokun, DE Dante Fowler, WR Russell Gage, CB Isaiah Oliver, TE Hayden Hurst, K Younghoe Koo, S Duron Harmon, CB Fabian Moreau, OL Josh Andrews, S Erik Harris, WR Tajae Sharpe, P Thomas Morstead, DE Steven Means, WR Olamide Zaccheaus (RFA)

Biggest Needs:

Outside Linebacker

The Falcons took the first step in revamping their pass rush this week by giving Fowler a head start on free agency. They basically need an entire new edge-rushing group, as fifth-round rookie Adetokunbo Ogundeji is the only player under contract at the position who’s shown any semblance of competency.

Atlanta should be able to easily address this position in the draft, ideally with multiple picks. If they can manage some free-agent additions despite their cap situation, that would also be helpful.

Wide Receiver

For the second straight offseason, it looks like the Falcons could be trading away their top receiver. Too many people have mentioned the phrase “fresh start” regarding WR Calvin Ridley since he stepped away midseason to address his mental health. A trade is looking more and more like a possibility that can’t be stuffed back inside Pandora’s box.

Any deal would clear $11 million in cap space as well as presumably add a first or second-round pick to Atlanta’s draft stash. Keeping Ridley would be preferable, but if that’s no longer an option, that’s what the Falcons have to work with.

With Ridley gone, the Falcons’ receiving corps is a wasteland. Gage and Sharpe are also pending free agents, leaving behind a collection of late-round picks and former UDFAs. Falcons HC Arthur Smith has shown he can adapt to his personnel but the Falcons need to make at least two moves here if they’re not going to have Ridley.

Offensive Line

The Falcons are in a weird spot financially as they basically have to stick with certain contracts until they reach exit ramps in those deals and/or the cap goes up. That means they have to rely on young players on rookie deals to play right away whether or not they’re ready, as happened in 2021 with G Jalen Mayfield and C Matt Hennessy. Both took their share of rookie lumps, which unfortunately usually meant QB Matt Ryan had to take those along with them.

Atlanta doesn’t have to give up on either but they need more competent line play one way or another. Former first-round RT Kaleb McGary is also running out of chances. His fifth-year option is due in May and it’s hard to see the Falcons picking it up.

Panthers

Projected Cap Space: $11,634,956

Draft Picks: 6

1st (No. 6)

4th (No. 106, from HOU)

5th (No. 143, from JAX)

5th (No. 148)

6th (No. 198, from LV)

7th (No. 245, from TEN)

Notable Free Agents: DE Haason Reddick, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB Donte Jackson, C Matt Paradis, QB Cam Newton, G John Miller, DL DaQuan Jones, S Juston Burris, TE Ian Thomas, LB Jermaine Carter, OL Trenton Scott, DE Marquis Haynes

Biggest Needs:

Quarterback

Once again, Carolina will take another spin at the QB roulette and pray they get it right this time after failing two years in a row. This time, HC Matt Rhule’s job probably depends on it, adding another layer of desperation to a team that has had what looks like a reactionary approach to the position from the outside. Just to recap quickly:

Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal in 2020, then ate money to dump him after just one season. Carolina signedto a three-year deal in 2020, then ate money to dump him after just one season.

Sam Darnold was preferable to taking Justin Fields or Mac Jones in the first round last year. Then, the Panthers decided trading three picks, including their second this year, and guaranteeing $19 million forwas preferable to takingorin the first round last year.

Christian McCaffrey and playing behind a bad offensive line to drag Carolina into the playoffs After Darnold fell on his face and was hurt, the Panthers paid make-up money to bring back Newton, only to bench him when he somehow didn’t transcend learning a new offense, having an offensive coordinator fired, losingand playing behind a bad offensive line to drag Carolina into the playoffs

Given Rhule has shown to be incapable of evaluating the position, it’s going to be fascinating to see what Carolina does next, whether it’s in the draft or trade market.

Offensive Line

It was clear when Rhule took over in 2020 that he had a rebuilding job to do in Carolina. And while to his credit, the Panthers have made massive strides on defense, the offensive line remains a major weakness. The Panthers need long-term starters at left tackle, guard and center. Thankfully right tackle is locked up with Taylor Moton, and third-round rookie Brady Christensen seems like he could be a fit at guard and kick out to tackle in a pinch. The other jobs are occupied by players who would be great depth but are out of their depth as starters.

Linebacker

If the Panthers can’t re-sign players like Reddick or Gilmore, edge rusher and corner would move up in the pecking order. Carolina isn’t necessarily flush with cap space, so it’s not a given those two are back. If they are though, the biggest remaining need would be at linebacker. Shaq Thompson is terrific. Carter is an adequate third linebacker for base defense but probably was in a role too big for him in 2021 and it’s not clear if he’ll be back. Getting another rangy, hard hitter in the middle of Phil Snow’s defense would add even more to an already tough unit. Carolina extended LB Frankie Luvu for two years, perhaps signaling a bigger role for him in 2022.

Saints

Projected Cap Space: ($79,733,641)

Draft Picks: 9

1st (No. 18)

2nd (No. 49)

3rd (No. 100, comp)

4th (No. 118)

4th (No. 136, comp)

5th (No. 160)

6th (No. 214, comp)

7th (No. 235)

Notable Free Agents: LT Terron Armstead, QB Jameis Winston, S Marcus Williams, LB Kwon Alexander, CB P.J. Williams, DT Shy Tuttle (RFA), WR Deonte Harris (RFA), WR Tre’Quan Smith, DL Jalyn Holmes, S Jeff Heath, RB Ty Montgomery

Biggest Needs:

Quarterback

Like a lot of teams, the Saints will enter this offseason with a question mark at the game’s most important position at a time where it’s clear there’s never been more of a difference between the haves and the have nots at quarterback. Given the available options and the intense competition for those QB alternatives, it’s not hard to see the Saints going with Winston again for another season. He did have positive flashes before tearing his ACL, even though he was clearly not being asked to do much. Then again, he also didn’t have Michael Thomas to throw to.

There’s also a decent chance the Saints invest a draft pick at the position in an attempt to find a long-term successor. They have a pair of quarterbacks who will be on the roster for the next few seasons already in Taysom Hill and Ian Book but it’s doubtful New Orleans views either as the solution. Then again, they might not view any of the rookies in this 2022 class as a solution either.

Wide Receiver

The Saints were scraping together what they could in terms of wide receiver production all season in 2021. And to their credit, Harris and Marquez Callaway showed flashes of play-making ability. They’re just far better suited to being third and fourth options on a good offense than primary receivers. That No. 1 role should belong to Thomas, assuming he’s healthy and in good standing with the team. There are some reasons to be cautiously optimistic about that.

Still, the Saints could make things a lot easier for whoever is throwing passes in 2022 by adding a No. 2 target, perhaps in the draft given Thomas is approaching 30. This would also give the Saints some insurance for Alvin Kamara if he’s suspended, as he’s their No. 2 in the passing game in terms of targets if Thomas is back and healthy.

Left Tackle

This depends on whether the Saints re-sign Armstead or Williams. Armstead plays a more important position, but will be more expensive and have more competition for his services considering the Saints don’t have the option of tagging him to keep him from free agency because his deal is set to void. Williams is younger, and keeping a safety on a long-term deal should be more manageable.

If that’s how it shakes out, it leaves the Saints with a gaping hole at left tackle. The first option would likely be veteran James Hurst, who filled in while Armstead was injured this past season and was solid. Ideally, he’s someone the Saints would rely on as a swing tackle, though. It’s a solid year for tackles based on current draft reports, so that could be an option for the Saints in the first round.