2025 Draft Class Considered ‘Weak,’ Just Two Blue Chip Players?

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer spoke to several sources at this year’s Senior Bowl and notes the general consensus is that the 2025 NFL draft class is shallower than usual.

Breer cites an anonymous AFC college scouting director who called the 2025 NFL Draft a “weak” class and named Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter and Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter as the only two blue chip players.

“It’s a weak draft,” he said. “I think that those [two] guys are certainly the best overall players in the draft, I think that it’s pretty clear cut. … After those two guys, you’re totally done with the consensus. There are a lot of talented players. But those two guys are in a league of their own.”

One AFC executive considers Carter the only generational talent in this year’s draft.

“I’d actually argue that it’s just Abdul,” the executive said. “Travis is a very good player, I just don’t know if he has the generation qualities Abdul has.”

The executive compared Carter to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons, while Hunter’s qualities are more alike Texans WR Stefon Diggs than a big receiver like Calvin Johnson.

“Abdul’s Micah Parsons 2.0 — maybe not as strong, but a little more flexible, and can take over a game the same way,” the executive said. “And he’s still not refined as a rusher. He’s so physically gifted, he might be an All-Pro [off-ball] linebacker, too. Travis’s football skill is high-end, but he’s not as freaky. He’ll jump well, and maybe won’t run as fast, he’s probably 4.4, not 4.3, and that’s at like 180 [pounds]. He’s more [Stefon] Diggs than Calvin Johnson.”

While the overall class might be weak, it does seem to be strong in a few spots. NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah notes he has starting-level grades on 24 defensive tackles after having just half that last year. Tight end and running back have also come up as stronger than usual.

Still, Jeremiah overall agrees with the assessment that it’s not necessarily a strong class, noting for instance if he were the Browns and trading DE Myles Garrett, he wouldn’t try to load up on picks this year. He added the strength of the draft is in picks 20-60, with that group largely flat.

Regarding the 2025 quarterback class, Jeremiah said he doesn’t see any of them as “universal talents, perfect for any scheme/supporting cast/weather etc,” noting that fit is going to be more important than ever.

Miami QB Cam Ward and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders are the only two passers seen as worth a first-round pick and the demand for starting-caliber quarterbacks could drive them up into the top ten even if teams don’t necessarily have top-ten grades on them.

Given all of this, it’s not a surprise that at lot of people around the NFL think the Titans want to trade down from the No. 1 overall pick. However, if it’s truly not a great class, it’s worth questioning how much of a market Tennessee will have.

We’ll have more on the 2025 NFL Draft as the news is available.