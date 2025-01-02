2025 NFL Important Dates

January 4-5 Week 18.

6-Jan Clubs may begin signing free agent players for the 2025 season, including players from the CFL.

Earliest permissible date for clubs to renegotiate or extend the rookie contract of a drafted rookie who was selected in any round of the 2022 NFL Draft or any undrafted rookie who signed in 2023. Any permissible renegotiated or extended player contract will not be considered a rookie contract and will not be subject to the rules that limit rookie contracts.

Clubs may exercise fifth-year options for players selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

8-Jan Beginning at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the Wednesday following the final regular season weekend, rosters are frozen for clubs participating in the postseason with limited exceptions.

January 11-13 Wild Card Weekend powered by Verizon.

15-Jan Deadline for college players who are underclassmen to apply for Special Eligibility.

January 18-19 Divisional Playoffs presented by Intuit TurboTax.

26-Jan AFC and NFC Championship Games presented by Intuit TurboTax.

30-Jan East-West Shrine Bowl, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

1-Feb Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama.

2-Feb Pro Bowl Games, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida.

9-Feb Super Bowl LIX, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana.

18-Feb Beginning this date through 4:00 p.m., New York time on March 4, clubs may designate Franchise or Transition Players.

February 24-March 3 NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

4-Mar Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 10-12 During the period beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 10 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 12, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2024 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 12.

During the above two-day negotiating period, a prospective UFA who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor (“unrepresented player”) is permitted to communicate directly with a new club’s front office officials (excluding the head coach and other members of the club’s coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations. The club is responsible for confirming the player’s status as an unrepresented player.

No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 12.

12-Mar The 2025 League Year and free agency signing period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

Trading period for 2025 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2024 contracts.