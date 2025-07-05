2025 NFL Positional Spending Rankings – Tight End

Kicking off a new series, we’ll be taking a look at spending rankings for every NFL position by team for the 2025 season. Dead cap hits from players who are no longer on the team do not count towards their positional spending, so Russell Wilson will not show up for the Broncos’ quarterback room despite carrying a dead cap hit of $32,000,000 for the year. 

Taysom Hill

We’ve already covered quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and offensive line, and now we’re moving on to the tight end position. Along with running back, tight end is the other more inexpensive offensive position, as it’s not considered a premium like offensive line, receiver and quarterback. Here’s a look at the most expensive tight end rooms in the league of players currently on the roster.

1 – Saints: $33,311,751

2 – Chiefs: $29,410,101

3 – Vikings: $23,495,406

  • Percentage of total cap: 8.4 percent
  • Top cap hit: T.J. Hockenson, $16,649,118 (5.96 percent)
  • PFF grade: 74.0 (6th)
  • Depth chart: Hockensen, Josh Oliver, Gavin Bartholomew

4 – Ravens: $23,396,252

5 – Rams: $22,232,334

  • Percentage of total cap: 7.9 percent
  • Top cap hit: Colby Parkinson, $9,833,333 (3.52 percent)
  • PFF grade: 63.3 (22nd: Parkinson)
  • Other notable cap hit: Tyler Higbee, $8,777,757 (3.14 percent)
  • Depth chart: Higbee, Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, Davis Allen

6 – Bears: $21,652,910

7 – Bills: $20,958,474

  • Percentage of total cap: 7.5 percent
  • Top cap hit: Dawson Knox, $14,568,000 (5.22 percent)
  • Other notable cap hit: Dalton Kincaid, $3,661,915 (1.31 percent)
  • PFF grade: 76.6 (5th: Kincaid)
  • Depth chart: Knox, Kincaid, Jackson Hawes, Zach Davidson

8 – Patriots: $20,929,490

9 – 49ers: $20,853,342

10 – Seahawks: $20,236,330

  • Percentage of total cap: 7.2 percent
  • Top cap hit: Noah Fant, $13,410,000 (4.80 percent)
  • PFF grade: 66.0 (16th)
  • Depth chart: Fant, AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert

11 – Falcons: $18,939,666

12 – Texans: $18,621,328

13 – Steelers: $17,720,630

14 – Eagles: $17,357,998

15 – Browns: $15,492,038

16 – Bengals: $15,434,039

17 – Commanders: $15,196,049

  • Percentage of total cap: 5.4 percent
  • Top cap hit: Zach Ertz, $6,250,000 (2.24 percent
  • PFF grade: 64.2 (19th)
  • Depth chart: Ertz, John Bates, Ben Sinnott

18 – Broncos: $14,227,372

19 – Cardinals: $13,793,615

20 – Chargers: $13,550,175

  • Percentage of total cap: 4.9 percent
  • Top cap hit: Will Dissly
  • PFF grade: 69.5 (12th)
  • Depth chart: Dissly, Tyler Conklin, Oronde Gadsden, Tucker Firk

21 – Colts: $12,091,816

22 – Raiders: $9,801,700

  • Percentage of total cap: 3.5 percent
  • Top cap hit: $4,122,451 (1.48 percent)
  • PFF grade: 85.1 (3rd)
  • Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas, Qadir Ismali

23 – Jaguars: $9,719,214

24 – Lions: $9,193,136

25 – Giants: $9,114,172

26 – Panthers: $8,944,634

  • Percentage of total cap: 3.2 percent
  • Top cap hit: Tommy Tremble, $3,850,000 (1.38 percent)
  • PFF grade: 52.5 (29th: Ja’Tavion Sanders)
  • Depth chart: Tremble, Sanders, Mitchell Evans

27 – Cowboys: $8,906,313

  • Percentage of total cap: 3.2 percent
  • Total cap hit: Jake Ferguson, $3,582,221 (1.28 percent)
  • PFF grade: 54.5 (27th)
  • Depth chart: Ferguson, Schoonmaker, Brevyn Spann-Ford

28 – Dolphins: $8,479,756

29 – Titans: $8,489,153

  • Percentage of total cap: 3.0 percent
  • Top cap hit: Chig Okonkwo
  • PFF grade: 59.9 (25th)
  • Depth chart: Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, Gunnar Helm

30 – Packers: $8,081,911

  • Percentage of total cap: 2.9 percent
  • Top cap hit: Luke Musgrave, $2,311,563 (0.83 percent)
  • PFF grade: 68.0 (14th: Tucker Kraft)
  • Depth chart: Kraft, Musgrave, Ben Sims

31 – Buccaneers: $7,910,279

  • Percentage of total cap: 2.8 percent
  • Top cap hit: Cade Otton $3,864,486 (1.38 percent)
  • PFF grade: 63.4 (21st)
  • Depth chart: Otton, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft

32 – Jets: $6,672,696

