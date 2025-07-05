2025 NFL Positional Spending Rankings – Tight End

Kicking off a new series, we’ll be taking a look at spending rankings for every NFL position by team for the 2025 season. Dead cap hits from players who are no longer on the team do not count towards their positional spending, so Russell Wilson will not show up for the Broncos’ quarterback room despite carrying a dead cap hit of $32,000,000 for the year.
We’ve already covered quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and offensive line, and now we’re moving on to the tight end position. Along with running back, tight end is the other more inexpensive offensive position, as it’s not considered a premium like offensive line, receiver and quarterback. Here’s a look at the most expensive tight end rooms in the league of players currently on the roster.
- Cap information compiled via Over The Cap
- Depth charts pulled from OurLads
1 – Saints: $33,311,751
- Percentage of total cap: 11.9 percent
- Top cap hit: Taysom Hill, $17,986,500 (6.44 percent)
- PFF grade: 66.7 (15th: Juwan Johnson)
- Depth chart: Johnson, Foster Moreau, Jack Stoll, Hill
2 – Chiefs: $29,410,101
- Percentage of total cap: 10.5 percent
- Top cap hit: Travis Kelce, $19,801,667 (7.09 percent)
- PFF grade: 70.9 (10th)
- Depth chart: Kelce, Noah Gray, Jared Wiley, Robert Tonyan
3 – Vikings: $23,495,406
- Percentage of total cap: 8.4 percent
- Top cap hit: T.J. Hockenson, $16,649,118 (5.96 percent)
- PFF grade: 74.0 (6th)
- Depth chart: Hockensen, Josh Oliver, Gavin Bartholomew
4 – Ravens: $23,396,252
- Percentage of total cap: 8.4 percent
- Top cap hit: Mark Andrews, $16,907,611 (6.06 percent)
- PFF grade: 83.8 (4th)
- Depth chart: Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Zaire Mitchell-Paden
5 – Rams: $22,232,334
- Percentage of total cap: 7.9 percent
- Top cap hit: Colby Parkinson, $9,833,333 (3.52 percent)
- PFF grade: 63.3 (22nd: Parkinson)
- Other notable cap hit: Tyler Higbee, $8,777,757 (3.14 percent)
- Depth chart: Higbee, Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, Davis Allen
6 – Bears: $21,652,910
- Percentage of total cap: 7.8 percent
- Top cap hit: Cole Kmet, $11,600,000 (4.15 percent)
- PFF grade: 60.6 (24th)
- Depth chart: Colston Loveland, Kmet, Durham Smythe, Stephen Carlson
7 – Bills: $20,958,474
- Percentage of total cap: 7.5 percent
- Top cap hit: Dawson Knox, $14,568,000 (5.22 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: Dalton Kincaid, $3,661,915 (1.31 percent)
- PFF grade: 76.6 (5th: Kincaid)
- Depth chart: Knox, Kincaid, Jackson Hawes, Zach Davidson
8 – Patriots: $20,929,490
- Percentage of total cap: 7.5 percent
- Top cap hit: Hunter Henry, $11,441,176 (4.10 percent)
- PFF grade: 70.0 (11th)
- Depth chart: Henry, Austin Hooper, Jaheim Bell
9 – 49ers: $20,853,342
- Percentage of total cap: 7.4 percent
- Top cap hit: George Kittle, $14,211,842 (5.09 percent)
- PFF grade: 92.1 (1st)
- Depth chart: Kittle, Luke Farrell, Ross Dwelley, Brayden Willis
10 – Seahawks: $20,236,330
- Percentage of total cap: 7.2 percent
- Top cap hit: Noah Fant, $13,410,000 (4.80 percent)
- PFF grade: 66.0 (16th)
- Depth chart: Fant, AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert
11 – Falcons: $18,939,666
- Percentage of total cap: 6.8 percent
- Top cap hit: Kyle Pitts, $10,878,000 (3.90 percent)
- PFF grade: 59.6 (26th)
- Depth chart: Pitts, Charlie Woerner, Teagan Quitoriano
12 – Texans: $18,621,328
- Percentage of total cap: 6.7 percent
- Top cap hit: Dalton Schultz, $14,000,000 (5.01 percent)
- PFF grade: 61.6 (23rd)
- Depth chart: Schultz, Brevin Jordan, Cade Stover, Luke Lachey
13 – Steelers: $17,720,630
- Percentage of total cap: 6.3 percent
- Top cap hit: Pat Freiermuth, $12,885,000 (4.62 percent)
- PFF grade: 68.4 (13th)
- Depth chart: Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward
14 – Eagles: $17,357,998
- Percentage of total cap: 6.2 percent
- Top cap hit: Dallas Goedert, $10,714,463 (3.84 percent)
- PFF grade: 65.7 (18th)
- Depth chart: Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson, Harrison Bryant
15 – Browns: $15,492,038
- Percentage of total cap: 5.5 percent
- Top cap hit: David Njoku, $11,436,058 (4.10 percent)
- PFF grade: 64.0 (20th)
- Depth chart: Njoku, Harold Fannin Jr., Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates
16 – Bengals: $15,434,039
- Percentage of total cap: 5.5 percent
- Top cap hit: Mike Gesicki, $7,666,666 (2.75 percent)
- PFF grade: 71.5 (9th)
- Depth chart: Gesicki, Drew Sample, Erick All Jr., Tanner Hudson
17 – Commanders: $15,196,049
- Percentage of total cap: 5.4 percent
- Top cap hit: Zach Ertz, $6,250,000 (2.24 percent
- PFF grade: 64.2 (19th)
- Depth chart: Ertz, John Bates, Ben Sinnott
18 – Broncos: $14,227,372
- Percentage of total cap: 5.1 percent
- Top cap hit: Evan Engram, $5,956,666 (2.13 percent)
- PFF grade: 72.5 (8th)
- Depth chart: Engram, Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, Caleb Lohner
19 – Cardinals: $13,793,615
- Percentage of total cap: 4.9 percent
- Top cap hit: Trey McBride, $9,574,393 (3.43 percent)
- PFF grade: 86.8 (2nd)
- Depth chart: McBride, Tip Reiman, Elijah Higgins, Josiah Deguara
20 – Chargers: $13,550,175
- Percentage of total cap: 4.9 percent
- Top cap hit: Will Dissly
- PFF grade: 69.5 (12th)
- Depth chart: Dissly, Tyler Conklin, Oronde Gadsden, Tucker Firk
21 – Colts: $12,091,816
- Percentage of total cap: 4.3 percent
- Top cap hit: Tyler Warren
- PFF grade: N/A
- Depth chart: Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Jelani Woods, Will Mallory
22 – Raiders: $9,801,700
- Percentage of total cap: 3.5 percent
- Top cap hit: $4,122,451 (1.48 percent)
- PFF grade: 85.1 (3rd)
- Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas, Qadir Ismali
23 – Jaguars: $9,719,214
- Percentage of total cap: 3.5 percent
- Top cap hit: Johnny Mundt, $2,250,000 (0.81 percent)
- PFF grade: 66.0 (17th: Brenton Strange)
- Depth chart: Strange, Mundt, Hunter Long, Quintin Morris
24 – Lions: $9,193,136
- Percentage of total cap: 3.3 percent
- Top cap hit: Brock Wright, $2,629,000 (0.94 percent)
- Starter cap hit: Sam LaPorta, $2,581,634 (0.92 percent)
- PFF grade: 73.8 (7th: LaPorta)
- Depth chart: LaPorta, Wright, Shane Zylstra, Kenny Yeboah
25 – Giants: $9,114,172
- Percentage of total cap: 3.3 percent
- Top cap hit: Daniel Bellinger, $3,604,276 (1.29 percent)
- PFF grade: 53.6 (28th: Theo Johnson)
- Depth chart: Johnson, Bellinger, Chris Manhertz, Greg Dulcich
26 – Panthers: $8,944,634
- Percentage of total cap: 3.2 percent
- Top cap hit: Tommy Tremble, $3,850,000 (1.38 percent)
- PFF grade: 52.5 (29th: Ja’Tavion Sanders)
- Depth chart: Tremble, Sanders, Mitchell Evans
27 – Cowboys: $8,906,313
- Percentage of total cap: 3.2 percent
- Total cap hit: Jake Ferguson, $3,582,221 (1.28 percent)
- PFF grade: 54.5 (27th)
- Depth chart: Ferguson, Schoonmaker, Brevyn Spann-Ford
28 – Dolphins: $8,479,756
- Percentage of total cap: 3.0 percent
- Top cap hit: Pharaoh Brown, $1,120,588
- PFF grade: N/A
- Depth chart: Darren Waller, Brown, Julian Hill
29 – Titans: $8,489,153
- Percentage of total cap: 3.0 percent
- Top cap hit: Chig Okonkwo
- PFF grade: 59.9 (25th)
- Depth chart: Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, Gunnar Helm
30 – Packers: $8,081,911
- Percentage of total cap: 2.9 percent
- Top cap hit: Luke Musgrave, $2,311,563 (0.83 percent)
- PFF grade: 68.0 (14th: Tucker Kraft)
- Depth chart: Kraft, Musgrave, Ben Sims
31 – Buccaneers: $7,910,279
- Percentage of total cap: 2.8 percent
- Top cap hit: Cade Otton $3,864,486 (1.38 percent)
- PFF grade: 63.4 (21st)
- Depth chart: Otton, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft
32 – Jets: $6,672,696
- Percentage of total cap: 2.4 percent
- Top cap hit: Jeremy Ruckert, $1,605,198 (0.57 percent)
- PFF grade: N/A
- Depth chart: Mason Taylor, Ruckert, Stone Smartt, Zack Kuntz
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!