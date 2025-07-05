2025 NFL Positional Spending Rankings – Tight End

Kicking off a new series, we’ll be taking a look at spending rankings for every NFL position by team for the 2025 season. Dead cap hits from players who are no longer on the team do not count towards their positional spending, so Russell Wilson will not show up for the Broncos’ quarterback room despite carrying a dead cap hit of $32,000,000 for the year.

We’ve already covered quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and offensive line, and now we’re moving on to the tight end position. Along with running back, tight end is the other more inexpensive offensive position, as it’s not considered a premium like offensive line, receiver and quarterback. Here’s a look at the most expensive tight end rooms in the league of players currently on the roster.

Cap information compiled via Over The Cap

Depth charts pulled from OurLads

1 – Saints: $33,311,751

2 – Chiefs: $29,410,101

3 – Vikings: $23,495,406

Percentage of total cap: 8.4 percent

Top cap hit: T.J. Hockenson , $16,649,118 (5.96 percent)

, $16,649,118 (5.96 percent) PFF grade: 74.0 (6th)

Depth chart: Hockensen, Josh Oliver, Gavin Bartholomew

4 – Ravens: $23,396,252

Percentage of total cap: 8.4 percent

Top cap hit: Mark Andrews , $16,907,611 (6.06 percent)

, $16,907,611 (6.06 percent) PFF grade: 83.8 (4th)

Depth chart: Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Zaire Mitchell-Paden

5 – Rams: $22,232,334

Percentage of total cap: 7.9 percent

Top cap hit: Colby Parkinson , $9,833,333 (3.52 percent)

, $9,833,333 (3.52 percent) PFF grade: 63.3 (22nd: Parkinson)

Other notable cap hit: Tyler Higbee , $8,777,757 (3.14 percent)

, $8,777,757 (3.14 percent) Depth chart: Higbee, Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, Davis Allen

6 – Bears: $21,652,910

Percentage of total cap: 7.8 percent

Top cap hit: Cole Kmet , $11,600,000 (4.15 percent)

, $11,600,000 (4.15 percent) PFF grade: 60.6 (24th)

Depth chart: Colston Loveland, Kmet, Durham Smythe, Stephen Carlson

7 – Bills: $20,958,474

Percentage of total cap: 7.5 percent

Top cap hit: Dawson Knox , $14,568,000 (5.22 percent)

, $14,568,000 (5.22 percent) Other notable cap hit: Dalton Kincaid , $3,661,915 (1.31 percent)

, $3,661,915 (1.31 percent) PFF grade: 76.6 (5th: Kincaid)

Depth chart: Knox, Kincaid, Jackson Hawes, Zach Davidson

8 – Patriots: $20,929,490

Percentage of total cap: 7.5 percent

Top cap hit: Hunter Henry , $11,441,176 (4.10 percent)

, $11,441,176 (4.10 percent) PFF grade: 70.0 (11th)

Depth chart: Henry, Austin Hooper, Jaheim Bell

9 – 49ers: $20,853,342

10 – Seahawks: $20,236,330

Percentage of total cap: 7.2 percent

Top cap hit: Noah Fant , $13,410,000 (4.80 percent)

, $13,410,000 (4.80 percent) PFF grade: 66.0 (16th)

Depth chart: Fant, AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert

11 – Falcons: $18,939,666

Percentage of total cap: 6.8 percent

Top cap hit: Kyle Pitts , $10,878,000 (3.90 percent)

, $10,878,000 (3.90 percent) PFF grade: 59.6 (26th)

Depth chart: Pitts, Charlie Woerner, Teagan Quitoriano

12 – Texans: $18,621,328

Percentage of total cap: 6.7 percent

Top cap hit: Dalton Schultz , $14,000,000 (5.01 percent)

, $14,000,000 (5.01 percent) PFF grade: 61.6 (23rd)

Depth chart: Schultz, Brevin Jordan, Cade Stover, Luke Lachey

13 – Steelers: $17,720,630

14 – Eagles: $17,357,998

15 – Browns: $15,492,038

Percentage of total cap: 5.5 percent

Top cap hit: David Njoku , $11,436,058 (4.10 percent)

, $11,436,058 (4.10 percent) PFF grade: 64.0 (20th)

Depth chart: Njoku, Harold Fannin Jr., Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates

16 – Bengals: $15,434,039

17 – Commanders: $15,196,049

Percentage of total cap: 5.4 percent

Top cap hit: Zach Ertz , $6,250,000 (2.24 percent

, $6,250,000 (2.24 percent PFF grade: 64.2 (19th)

Depth chart: Ertz, John Bates, Ben Sinnott

18 – Broncos: $14,227,372

Percentage of total cap: 5.1 percent

Top cap hit: Evan Engram , $5,956,666 (2.13 percent)

, $5,956,666 (2.13 percent) PFF grade: 72.5 (8th)

Depth chart: Engram, Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, Caleb Lohner

19 – Cardinals: $13,793,615

20 – Chargers: $13,550,175

Percentage of total cap: 4.9 percent

Top cap hit: Will Dissly

PFF grade: 69.5 (12th)

Depth chart: Dissly, Tyler Conklin, Oronde Gadsden, Tucker Firk

21 – Colts: $12,091,816

Percentage of total cap: 4.3 percent

Top cap hit: Tyler Warren

PFF grade: N/A

Depth chart: Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Jelani Woods, Will Mallory

22 – Raiders: $9,801,700

Percentage of total cap: 3.5 percent

Top cap hit: $4,122,451 (1.48 percent)

PFF grade: 85.1 (3rd)

Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas, Qadir Ismali

23 – Jaguars: $9,719,214

24 – Lions: $9,193,136

25 – Giants: $9,114,172

26 – Panthers: $8,944,634

Percentage of total cap: 3.2 percent

Top cap hit: Tommy Tremble , $3,850,000 (1.38 percent)

, $3,850,000 (1.38 percent) PFF grade: 52.5 (29th: Ja’Tavion Sanders )

) Depth chart: Tremble, Sanders, Mitchell Evans

27 – Cowboys: $8,906,313

Percentage of total cap: 3.2 percent

Total cap hit: Jake Ferguson , $3,582,221 (1.28 percent)

, $3,582,221 (1.28 percent) PFF grade: 54.5 (27th)

Depth chart: Ferguson, Schoonmaker, Brevyn Spann-Ford

28 – Dolphins: $8,479,756

Percentage of total cap: 3.0 percent

Top cap hit: Pharaoh Brown , $1,120,588

, $1,120,588 PFF grade: N/A

Depth chart: Darren Waller, Brown, Julian Hill

29 – Titans: $8,489,153

Percentage of total cap: 3.0 percent

Top cap hit: Chig Okonkwo

PFF grade: 59.9 (25th)

Depth chart: Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, Gunnar Helm

30 – Packers: $8,081,911

Percentage of total cap: 2.9 percent

Top cap hit: Luke Musgrave , $2,311,563 (0.83 percent)

, $2,311,563 (0.83 percent) PFF grade: 68.0 (14th: Tucker Kraft )

) Depth chart: Kraft, Musgrave, Ben Sims

31 – Buccaneers: $7,910,279

Percentage of total cap: 2.8 percent

Top cap hit: Cade Otton $3,864,486 (1.38 percent)

$3,864,486 (1.38 percent) PFF grade: 63.4 (21st)

Depth chart: Otton, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft

32 – Jets: $6,672,696

Percentage of total cap: 2.4 percent

Top cap hit: Jeremy Ruckert , $1,605,198 (0.57 percent)

, $1,605,198 (0.57 percent) PFF grade: N/A

Depth chart: Mason Taylor, Ruckert, Stone Smartt, Zack Kuntz