2025 Senior Bowl Player Measurements

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is a pre-draft all-star game for prospects, with practices from January 28th-30th and the game on February 1st.

All events are set to take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama. 120-plus prospects from the upcoming draft will get weigh-in results and measurements from this event sent to all 32 NFL teams.

The following is how the measurements are formatted: Height is represented by four digits. The first number is feet, the next two are inches and the last one is eighths of an inch. A height listed as 6035 would be 6-foot-3 5/8 inches. Hand, arm and wingspan are all measured in inches.

The following is a list of weigh-in and measurement results for Senior Bowl participants, broken down by position:

Quarterback

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart (6017, 226, 9448, 3028, 7268)

Laurier QB Taylor Elgersma (6043, 216, 0948, 3248, 7728)

Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel (5104, 202, 0900, 3000, 7168)

Memphis QB Seth Henigan (6031, 213, 0878, 3228, 7700)

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard (6033, 210, 0928, 3238, 7718)

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe (6014, 220, 0868, 3128, 7468)

Louisville QB Tyler Shough (6047, 224, 0968, 3100, 7618)

Running Back

Syracuse RB LeQuint Allen Jr. (6002, 207, 1028, 3248, 7668)

Michigan RB Donovan Edwards (5110, 215, 1000, 3028, 7378)

Georgia RB Trevor Etienne (5084, 202, 0958, 2928, 6948)

Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II (6011, 233, 0928, 3268, 8000)

UCF RB R.J. Harvey (5076, 207, 0858, 3018, 7058)

Auburn RB Jarquez Hunter (5091, 212, 0938, 3028, 7248)

USC RB Jo’Quavious Marks (5100, 215, 0918, 2948, 7178)

Miami RB Damien Martinez (5111, 226, 0848, 3200, 7758)

Kansas RB Devin Neal (5106, 220, 0838, 3000, 7118)

SMU RB Brashard Smith (5092, 195, 0868, 3068, 7328)

Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten (5086, 211, 0868, 3028, 7028)

Delaware RB Marcus Yarns (5103, 189, 0900, 3128, 7558)

Wide Receiver

TCU WR Jack Bech (6012, 214, 0878, 3138, 7500)

Illinois WR Pat Bryant II (6021, 208, 0938, 3118, 7768)

Florida WR Chimere Dike (6003, 192, 0900, 3258, 7700)

Virginia Tech WR Da’Quan Felton (6043, 222, 0948, 3328, 7858)

Maryland WR Tai Felton (6005, 186, 0878, 3038, 7268)

Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins (6036, 217, 0948, 3328, 7938)

Oregon WR Tez Johnson (5092, 156, 0848, 2978, 7300)

Virginia Tech WR Jaylin Lane (5091, 191, 0968, 3200, 7628)

Tennessee WR Bru McCoy III (6020, 215, 1000, 3328, 7758)

Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel (5096, 196, 0848, 3018, 7248)

South Alabama WR Jamaal Pritchett (5084, 170, 0928, 2968, 7038)

Miami WR Xavier Restrepo (5093, 200, 0918, 2968, 7118)

Utah State WR Jalen Royals (5113, 210, 0928, 3100, 7338)

Georgia WR Arian Smith (5116, 175, 0900, 3158, 7628)

Arkansas WR Isaac Teslaa (6027, 212, 0968, 3168, 7638)

Washington State WR Kyle Williams (5102, 182, 0868, 3058, 7228)

Tight End

Miami TE Elijah Arroyo (6044, 251, 0958, 3318, 8118)

Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew (6043, 241, 1000, 3168, 7800)

Clemson TE Jake Briningstool (6052, 234, 0878, 3228, 7800)

Alabama TE C.J. Dippre (6044, 260, 0958, 3238, 8000)

Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr. (6031, 238, 0938, 3318, 7878)

Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson (6047, 245, 0948, 3338, 8000)

Nebraska TE Thomas Fidone II (6043, 241, 1068, 3400, 8268)

Georgia Tech TE Jackson Hawes (6041, 252, 0918, 3248, 7900)

UCLA TE Maliki Matavao (6052, 265, 0948, 3300, 7868)

LSU TE Mason Taylor (6047, 250, 0978, 3278, 7828)

Offensive Line

Arkansas State OL Jacob Bayer (6027, 315, 1038, 3200, 7818)

N.C. State OT Anthon Belton (6053, 345, 1028, 3458, 8318)

Kansas OT Logan Brown (6060, 312, 0978, 3468, 8348)

Oregon OT Josh Conerly Jr. (6041, 3123, 1038, 3400, 8100)

LSU OL Garrett Dellinger (6042, 325, 1000, 3278, 7918)

Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery (6056, 339, 0938, 3400, 8118)

LSU OL Miles Frazier (6053, 324, 0900, 3338, 8038)

LSU OT Emery Jones (6046, 312, 1068, 3468, 8258)

North Carolina OL Willie Lampkin (5103, 270, 1000, 3200, 7818)

Purdue OL Marcus Mbow (6041, 309, 1038, 3300, 8018)

Missouri OT Armand Membou (6036, 332, 0958, 3400, 8100)

West Virginia OT Wyatt Milum (6063, 315, 1028, 3258, 7958)

USC OL Jonah Monheim (6041, 307, 0928, 3058, 7700)

Texas Tech OT Caleb Rogers (6044, 313, 0968, 3268, 7868)

Arizona OL Jonah Savaiinaea (6036, 339, 1028, 3458, 8168)

Sacramento State OL Jackson Slater (6025, 320, 0968, 3300, 7800)

Boston College OT Ozzy Trapilo (6075, 312, 1028, 3348, 8128)

Iowa State OT Jalen Travis (6075, 341, 1028, 3448, 8348)

Alabama A&M OT Carson Vinson (6067, 314, 1018, 3518, 8368)

Jackson State OL Clay Webb (6030, 310, 0978, 3258, 7900)

North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel (6053, 316, 0938, 3228, 7758)

Defensive Line

Toledo DL Darius Alexander (6035, 304, 1028, 3400, 8228)

Iowa DL Yahya Black (6055, 337, 1028, 3500, 8428)

Oregon DL Jamaree Caldwell (6020, 342, 0948, 3228, 7768)

Florida State DL Joshua Farmer (6027, 314, 1048, 3528, 8248)

Florida DL Cam’Ron Jackson (6064, 334, 0968, 3418, 8328)

Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen (6032, 293, 0928, 3300, 7948)

Virginia Tech DL Aeneas Peebles (6003, 289, 1000, 3168, 7728)

South Carolina DL T.J. Sanders (6036, 284, 1028, 3358, 8000)

Alabama DL Tim Smith (6041, 311, 1048, 3300, 8148)

Utah DL Junior Tafuna (6027, 303, 1018, 3278, 7738)

Central Arkansas DL David Walker (6005, 267, 0928, 3168, 7700)

Kentucky DL Deone Walker (6072, 340, 1068, 3458, 8448)

Edge Rusher

Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku (6022, 248, 0928, 3448, 8238)

Marshall EDGE Mike Green (6031, 251, 0858, 3228, 7728)

Georgia EDGE Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (6043, 278, 0978, 3328, 8118)

Ole Miss EDGE Jared Ivey (6055, 283, 0918, 3368, 8138)

Arkansas EDGE Landon Jackson (6054, 273, 1011, 3358, 8268)

LSU EDGE Sai’Vion Jones (6051, 289, 1018, 3348, 8148)

Minnesota EDGE Jah Joyner (6040, 263, 0900, 3418, 8158)

South Carolina EDGE Kyle Kennard (6036, 248, 0938, 3338, 8000)

Tennessee EDGE Omarr Norman-Lott (6017, 295, 1115, 3358, 7968)

Notre Dame EDGE R.J. Oben (6033, 255, 0938, 3328, 8118)

UCLA EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo (6026, 261, 0968, 3348, 8068)

Oklahoma State EDGE Collin Oliver (6017, 242, 0948, 3118, 7568)

Nebraska EDGE Ty Robinson (6047, 296, 1000, 3248, 7868)

Texas EDGE Barryn Sorrell (6035, 253, 0948, 3248, 7778)

Michigan EDGE Josaiah Stewart (6006, 248, 0958, 3268, 7878)

Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart (6051, 281, 0918, 3428, 8348)

Ole Miss EDGE Princely Umanmielen (6043, 264, 0958, 3428, 8178)

Linebacker

Auburn LB Eugene Asante (6002, 222, 0848, 3000, 7248)

Oregon LB Jeffrey Bassa (6010, 226, 0958, 3158, 7818)

Florida LB Shemar James (6013, 226, 0868, 3218, 7600)

Notre Dame LB Jack Kiser (6013, 227, 0918, 3048, 7538)

South Carolina LB Demetrius Knight II (6012, 246, 0958, 3328, 8038)

Minnesota LB Cody Lindenberg (6021, 239, 0938, 3300, 7748)

Oklahoma State LB Nickolas Martin (6001, 222, 0958, 3058, 7400)

Auburn LB Jalen McLeod (6014, 247, 0948, 3268, 7900)

Georgia LB Smael Mondon Jr. (6023, 229, 0958, 3258, 7928)

Utah LB Karene Reid (6000, 231, 0918, 3168, 7528)

Cornerback

UCF CB Brandon Adams (6013, 186, 0838, 3228, 7600)

Ole Miss CB Trey Amos (6003, 195, 0918, 3200, 7738)

Tulane CB Jonathan Edwards (6005, 203, 0900, 3228, 7718)

Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston (5112, 179, 0878, 3148, 7600)

Nebraska CB Tommi Hill (6002, 210, 0900, 3338, 7948)

Western Michigan CB Bilhal Kone, 6011, 186, 0900, 3128, 7418)

UCF CB Mac McWilliams (5100, 181, 0848, 3028, 7200)

Kansas State CB Jacob Parrish (5096, 1096, 0878, 3128, 7500)

Iowa State CB Darien Porter (6023, 197, 0878, 3328, 7938)

Louisville CB Quincy Riley (5103, 192, 0838, 3138, 7368)

USC CB Jaylin Smith (5102, 182, 0928, 3028, 7448)

Western Kentucky CB Upton Stout (5082, 178, 0900, 3038, 7338)

Virginia Tech CB Dorian Strong (6005, 179, 0938, 3118, 7518)

Florida State CB Azareye’h Thomas (6014, 191, 1018, 3248, 7728)

Safety

Syracuse S Justin Barron (6035, 226, 0938, 3168, 7618)

Oklahoma S Billy Bowman Jr. (5096, 198, 0858, 2938, 6958)

Iowa S Sebastian Castro (5110, 202, 1000, 3100, 7428)

Toledo S Maxen Hook (5117, 193, 0918, 3228, 7518)

Georgia S Dan Jackson (5116, 194, 0900, 3048, 7268)

Illinois State S Keondre Jackson (6016, 211, 0928, 3218, 7848)

Navy S Rayuan Lane III (5105, 198, 0968, 3028, 7328)

Tulane S Caleb Ransaw (5107, 196, 0948, 3100, 7468)

Oklahoma State S Trey Rucker (5116, 212, 0918, 3068, 7328)

Virginia S Jonas Sanker (6001, 206, 0958, 3258, 7700)

Southern Arkansas S Melvin Smith Jr. (5104, 185, 0878, 3100, 7358)

Maryland S Dante Trader Jr. (5106, 196, 0858, 3128, 7500)

Wisconsin S Hunter Wohler (6013, 217, 0938, 3118, 7428)

Specialists

West Virginia LS Austin Brinkman (6020, 242, 0948, 3048, 7438)

Alabama P James Burnip (6063, 243, 0918, 3228, 7748)

Florida P Jeremy Crawshaw (6032, 199, 0918, 3300, 7918)

Ole Miss K Caden Davis (6016, 208, 0958, 3100, 7558)

Florida State K Ryan Fitzgerald (5105, 195, 0828, 3028, 7078)

Michigan LS William Wagner (6013, 244, 0938, 3068, 7458)