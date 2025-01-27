2025 Senior Bowl Player Measurements

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is a pre-draft all-star game for prospects, with practices from January 28th-30th and the game on February 1st.
All events are set to take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama. 120-plus prospects from the upcoming draft will get weigh-in results and measurements from this event sent to all 32 NFL teams.
The following is how the measurements are formatted: Height is represented by four digits. The first number is feet, the next two are inches and the last one is eighths of an inch. A height listed as 6035 would be 6-foot-3 5/8 inches. Hand, arm and wingspan are all measured in inches.
The following is a list of weigh-in and measurement results for Senior Bowl participants, broken down by position:
Quarterback
- Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart (6017, 226, 9448, 3028, 7268)
- Laurier QB Taylor Elgersma (6043, 216, 0948, 3248, 7728)
- Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel (5104, 202, 0900, 3000, 7168)
- Memphis QB Seth Henigan (6031, 213, 0878, 3228, 7700)
- Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard (6033, 210, 0928, 3238, 7718)
- Alabama QB Jalen Milroe (6014, 220, 0868, 3128, 7468)
- Louisville QB Tyler Shough (6047, 224, 0968, 3100, 7618)
Running Back
- Syracuse RB LeQuint Allen Jr. (6002, 207, 1028, 3248, 7668)
- Michigan RB Donovan Edwards (5110, 215, 1000, 3028, 7378)
- Georgia RB Trevor Etienne (5084, 202, 0958, 2928, 6948)
- Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II (6011, 233, 0928, 3268, 8000)
- UCF RB R.J. Harvey (5076, 207, 0858, 3018, 7058)
- Auburn RB Jarquez Hunter (5091, 212, 0938, 3028, 7248)
- USC RB Jo’Quavious Marks (5100, 215, 0918, 2948, 7178)
- Miami RB Damien Martinez (5111, 226, 0848, 3200, 7758)
- Kansas RB Devin Neal (5106, 220, 0838, 3000, 7118)
- SMU RB Brashard Smith (5092, 195, 0868, 3068, 7328)
- Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten (5086, 211, 0868, 3028, 7028)
- Delaware RB Marcus Yarns (5103, 189, 0900, 3128, 7558)
Wide Receiver
- TCU WR Jack Bech (6012, 214, 0878, 3138, 7500)
- Illinois WR Pat Bryant II (6021, 208, 0938, 3118, 7768)
- Florida WR Chimere Dike (6003, 192, 0900, 3258, 7700)
- Virginia Tech WR Da’Quan Felton (6043, 222, 0948, 3328, 7858)
- Maryland WR Tai Felton (6005, 186, 0878, 3038, 7268)
- Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins (6036, 217, 0948, 3328, 7938)
- Oregon WR Tez Johnson (5092, 156, 0848, 2978, 7300)
- Virginia Tech WR Jaylin Lane (5091, 191, 0968, 3200, 7628)
- Tennessee WR Bru McCoy III (6020, 215, 1000, 3328, 7758)
- Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel (5096, 196, 0848, 3018, 7248)
- South Alabama WR Jamaal Pritchett (5084, 170, 0928, 2968, 7038)
- Miami WR Xavier Restrepo (5093, 200, 0918, 2968, 7118)
- Utah State WR Jalen Royals (5113, 210, 0928, 3100, 7338)
- Georgia WR Arian Smith (5116, 175, 0900, 3158, 7628)
- Arkansas WR Isaac Teslaa (6027, 212, 0968, 3168, 7638)
- Washington State WR Kyle Williams (5102, 182, 0868, 3058, 7228)
Tight End
- Miami TE Elijah Arroyo (6044, 251, 0958, 3318, 8118)
- Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew (6043, 241, 1000, 3168, 7800)
- Clemson TE Jake Briningstool (6052, 234, 0878, 3228, 7800)
- Alabama TE C.J. Dippre (6044, 260, 0958, 3238, 8000)
- Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr. (6031, 238, 0938, 3318, 7878)
- Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson (6047, 245, 0948, 3338, 8000)
- Nebraska TE Thomas Fidone II (6043, 241, 1068, 3400, 8268)
- Georgia Tech TE Jackson Hawes (6041, 252, 0918, 3248, 7900)
- UCLA TE Maliki Matavao (6052, 265, 0948, 3300, 7868)
- LSU TE Mason Taylor (6047, 250, 0978, 3278, 7828)
Offensive Line
- Arkansas State OL Jacob Bayer (6027, 315, 1038, 3200, 7818)
- N.C. State OT Anthon Belton (6053, 345, 1028, 3458, 8318)
- Kansas OT Logan Brown (6060, 312, 0978, 3468, 8348)
- Oregon OT Josh Conerly Jr. (6041, 3123, 1038, 3400, 8100)
- LSU OL Garrett Dellinger (6042, 325, 1000, 3278, 7918)
- Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery (6056, 339, 0938, 3400, 8118)
- LSU OL Miles Frazier (6053, 324, 0900, 3338, 8038)
- LSU OT Emery Jones (6046, 312, 1068, 3468, 8258)
- North Carolina OL Willie Lampkin (5103, 270, 1000, 3200, 7818)
- Purdue OL Marcus Mbow (6041, 309, 1038, 3300, 8018)
- Missouri OT Armand Membou (6036, 332, 0958, 3400, 8100)
- West Virginia OT Wyatt Milum (6063, 315, 1028, 3258, 7958)
- USC OL Jonah Monheim (6041, 307, 0928, 3058, 7700)
- Texas Tech OT Caleb Rogers (6044, 313, 0968, 3268, 7868)
- Arizona OL Jonah Savaiinaea (6036, 339, 1028, 3458, 8168)
- Sacramento State OL Jackson Slater (6025, 320, 0968, 3300, 7800)
- Boston College OT Ozzy Trapilo (6075, 312, 1028, 3348, 8128)
- Iowa State OT Jalen Travis (6075, 341, 1028, 3448, 8348)
- Alabama A&M OT Carson Vinson (6067, 314, 1018, 3518, 8368)
- Jackson State OL Clay Webb (6030, 310, 0978, 3258, 7900)
- North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel (6053, 316, 0938, 3228, 7758)
Defensive Line
- Toledo DL Darius Alexander (6035, 304, 1028, 3400, 8228)
- Iowa DL Yahya Black (6055, 337, 1028, 3500, 8428)
- Oregon DL Jamaree Caldwell (6020, 342, 0948, 3228, 7768)
- Florida State DL Joshua Farmer (6027, 314, 1048, 3528, 8248)
- Florida DL Cam’Ron Jackson (6064, 334, 0968, 3418, 8328)
- Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen (6032, 293, 0928, 3300, 7948)
- Virginia Tech DL Aeneas Peebles (6003, 289, 1000, 3168, 7728)
- South Carolina DL T.J. Sanders (6036, 284, 1028, 3358, 8000)
- Alabama DL Tim Smith (6041, 311, 1048, 3300, 8148)
- Utah DL Junior Tafuna (6027, 303, 1018, 3278, 7738)
- Central Arkansas DL David Walker (6005, 267, 0928, 3168, 7700)
- Kentucky DL Deone Walker (6072, 340, 1068, 3458, 8448)
Edge Rusher
- Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku (6022, 248, 0928, 3448, 8238)
- Marshall EDGE Mike Green (6031, 251, 0858, 3228, 7728)
- Georgia EDGE Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (6043, 278, 0978, 3328, 8118)
- Ole Miss EDGE Jared Ivey (6055, 283, 0918, 3368, 8138)
- Arkansas EDGE Landon Jackson (6054, 273, 1011, 3358, 8268)
- LSU EDGE Sai’Vion Jones (6051, 289, 1018, 3348, 8148)
- Minnesota EDGE Jah Joyner (6040, 263, 0900, 3418, 8158)
- South Carolina EDGE Kyle Kennard (6036, 248, 0938, 3338, 8000)
- Tennessee EDGE Omarr Norman-Lott (6017, 295, 1115, 3358, 7968)
- Notre Dame EDGE R.J. Oben (6033, 255, 0938, 3328, 8118)
- UCLA EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo (6026, 261, 0968, 3348, 8068)
- Oklahoma State EDGE Collin Oliver (6017, 242, 0948, 3118, 7568)
- Nebraska EDGE Ty Robinson (6047, 296, 1000, 3248, 7868)
- Texas EDGE Barryn Sorrell (6035, 253, 0948, 3248, 7778)
- Michigan EDGE Josaiah Stewart (6006, 248, 0958, 3268, 7878)
- Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart (6051, 281, 0918, 3428, 8348)
- Ole Miss EDGE Princely Umanmielen (6043, 264, 0958, 3428, 8178)
Linebacker
- Auburn LB Eugene Asante (6002, 222, 0848, 3000, 7248)
- Oregon LB Jeffrey Bassa (6010, 226, 0958, 3158, 7818)
- Florida LB Shemar James (6013, 226, 0868, 3218, 7600)
- Notre Dame LB Jack Kiser (6013, 227, 0918, 3048, 7538)
- South Carolina LB Demetrius Knight II (6012, 246, 0958, 3328, 8038)
- Minnesota LB Cody Lindenberg (6021, 239, 0938, 3300, 7748)
- Oklahoma State LB Nickolas Martin (6001, 222, 0958, 3058, 7400)
- Auburn LB Jalen McLeod (6014, 247, 0948, 3268, 7900)
- Georgia LB Smael Mondon Jr. (6023, 229, 0958, 3258, 7928)
- Utah LB Karene Reid (6000, 231, 0918, 3168, 7528)
Cornerback
- UCF CB Brandon Adams (6013, 186, 0838, 3228, 7600)
- Ole Miss CB Trey Amos (6003, 195, 0918, 3200, 7738)
- Tulane CB Jonathan Edwards (6005, 203, 0900, 3228, 7718)
- Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston (5112, 179, 0878, 3148, 7600)
- Nebraska CB Tommi Hill (6002, 210, 0900, 3338, 7948)
- Western Michigan CB Bilhal Kone, 6011, 186, 0900, 3128, 7418)
- UCF CB Mac McWilliams (5100, 181, 0848, 3028, 7200)
- Kansas State CB Jacob Parrish (5096, 1096, 0878, 3128, 7500)
- Iowa State CB Darien Porter (6023, 197, 0878, 3328, 7938)
- Louisville CB Quincy Riley (5103, 192, 0838, 3138, 7368)
- USC CB Jaylin Smith (5102, 182, 0928, 3028, 7448)
- Western Kentucky CB Upton Stout (5082, 178, 0900, 3038, 7338)
- Virginia Tech CB Dorian Strong (6005, 179, 0938, 3118, 7518)
- Florida State CB Azareye’h Thomas (6014, 191, 1018, 3248, 7728)
Safety
- Syracuse S Justin Barron (6035, 226, 0938, 3168, 7618)
- Oklahoma S Billy Bowman Jr. (5096, 198, 0858, 2938, 6958)
- Iowa S Sebastian Castro (5110, 202, 1000, 3100, 7428)
- Toledo S Maxen Hook (5117, 193, 0918, 3228, 7518)
- Georgia S Dan Jackson (5116, 194, 0900, 3048, 7268)
- Illinois State S Keondre Jackson (6016, 211, 0928, 3218, 7848)
- Navy S Rayuan Lane III (5105, 198, 0968, 3028, 7328)
- Tulane S Caleb Ransaw (5107, 196, 0948, 3100, 7468)
- Oklahoma State S Trey Rucker (5116, 212, 0918, 3068, 7328)
- Virginia S Jonas Sanker (6001, 206, 0958, 3258, 7700)
- Southern Arkansas S Melvin Smith Jr. (5104, 185, 0878, 3100, 7358)
- Maryland S Dante Trader Jr. (5106, 196, 0858, 3128, 7500)
- Wisconsin S Hunter Wohler (6013, 217, 0938, 3118, 7428)
Specialists
- West Virginia LS Austin Brinkman (6020, 242, 0948, 3048, 7438)
- Alabama P James Burnip (6063, 243, 0918, 3228, 7748)
- Florida P Jeremy Crawshaw (6032, 199, 0918, 3300, 7918)
- Ole Miss K Caden Davis (6016, 208, 0958, 3100, 7558)
- Florida State K Ryan Fitzgerald (5105, 195, 0828, 3028, 7078)
- Michigan LS William Wagner (6013, 244, 0938, 3068, 7458)
