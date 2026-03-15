2026 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Every Move So Far

By
Logan Ulrich
-

We’re tracking every reported move so far with our 2026 NFL Free Agency Tracker. Activity from every team is recorded here, along with contract details when available and relevant. 

All signings and trades must wait until the start of the new league year on Wednesday at 4 PM EST to become official — and usually there’s at least one deal a year that falls through so this is an important distinction. 

2026 NFL Free Agency Tracker  

San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills

Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts

Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys

Miami Dolphins

Philadelphia Eagles

Atlanta Falcons

New York Giants

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Carolina Panthers

New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Rams

Baltimore Ravens

New Orleans Saints

Seattle Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers

Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans

Minnesota Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply