2026 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Every Move So Far

We’re tracking every reported move so far with our 2026 NFL Free Agency Tracker. Activity from every team is recorded here, along with contract details when available and relevant.
All signings and trades must wait until the start of the new league year on Wednesday at 4 PM EST to become official — and usually there’s at least one deal a year that falls through so this is an important distinction.
2026 NFL Free Agency Tracker
San Francisco 49ers
- Signed P Corliss Waitman
- Re-signed LB Luke Gifford, two years $5.3 million
- Signed CB Nate Hobbs, one year $4 million
- Signed LB Dre Greenlaw, one year $7.5 million
- Traded 2026 3rd (No. 92) for Cowboys DT Osa Odighizuwa
- Tendered DE Sam Okuayinonu, original round level, one year and $3.5 million
- Re-signed TE Jake Tonges, two years $8 million
- Signed OL Brett Toth
- Signed OT Vederian Lowe, two years $12 million
- Signed WR Mike Evans, three years $60.4 million
- Re-signed K Eddy Pineiro, four years $17 million
Chicago Bears
- Re-signed CB Jaylon Jones
- Signed OT Jedrick Wills
- Signed DL Kentavius Street
- Signed DB Cam Lewis, two years $6 million
- Signed WR Kalif Raymond, one year $5.1 million
- Re-signed LT Braxton Jones, one year $5 million
- Re-signed QB Case Keenum, two years $5.5 million
- Signed LB Devin Bush, three years $30 million
- Signed S Coby Bryant, three years $40 million
- Signed DT Neville Gallimore, two years $12 million
- Re-signed LB D’Marco Jackson, two years $7.5 million
- Re-signed DE Daniel Hardy, two years
- Traded 2027 5th for Patriots C Garrett Bradbury
- Traded WR D.J. Moore, 2026 5th (No. 164) for Bills 2026 2nd (No. 60)
Cincinnati Bengals
- Signed QB Josh Johnson
- Signed DT Jonathan Allen, two years $26 million
- Extended LT Orlando Brown Jr., two years $32 million
- Signed DE Boye Mafe, three years $60 million
- Signed S Bryan Cook, three years $40.25 million
- Re-signed G Dalton Risner, one year $3.7 million
Buffalo Bills
- Signed S Geno Stone
- Signed S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, one year up to $6 million
- Signed OLB Bradley Chubb, three years $43.5 million
- Tendered OT Ryan Van Demark, original round level, one year and $3.5 million
- Extended TE Dawson Knox, three years
- Re-signed P Mitch Wishnowsky
- Signed QB Kyle Allen, two years $4.1 million
- Traded CB Taron Johnson, 2026 7th to Raiders for 2026 6th
- Re-signed C Connor McGovern, four years $52 million
- Traded 2026 2nd (No. 60) for Bears WR D.J. Moore, 2026 5th (No. 164)
- Re-signed S Sam Franklin, three years $7 million
- Re-signed OL Alec Anderson, one year $2.5 million
Denver Broncos
- Re-signed RB Jaleel McLaughlin
- Re-signed FB Adam Prentice
- Re-signed LB Alex Singleton, two years $15.5 million
- Re-signed RB J.K. Dobbins, two years $16 million
- Re-signed QB Sam Ehlinger, one year $2 million
- Re-signed TE Adam Trautman, three years $18 million
- Re-signed LB Justin Strnad, three years $18 million
- Re-signed OL Alex Palczewski, two years $9.5 million
- Tendered RFA CB Ja’Quan McMillian, second round level, one year and $5.76 million
Cleveland Browns
- Signed DT Kalia Davis
- Re-signed P Corey Bojorquez, one year $2 million
- Signed TE Jack Stoll
- Signed OL Elgton Jenkins, two years $24 million
- Re-signed OL Teven Jenkins
- Signed LB Quincy Williams, two years $17 million
- Signed G Zion Johnson, three years $49.5 million
- Tendered RFA S Ronnie Hickman, original round level, one year and $3.5 million
- Traded 2026 5th (No. 140, LV) for Texans RT Tytus Howard
- Extended Howard for three years, $63 million
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Re-signed OL Dan Feeney
- Signed DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, one year $6 million
- Signed DT A’Shawn Robinson, one year $10 million
- Signed QB Jake Browning
- Tendered RB Sean Tucker, original round, one year and $3.5 million
- Signed LB Alex Anzalone, two years $17 million
- Signed RB Kenneth Gainwell, two years $14 million
- Re-signed TE Cade Otton, three years $30 million
Arizona Cardinals
- Signed DL Jonah Williams
- Signed OL Elijah Wilkinson, two years
- Signed S Andrew Wingard, one year $3 million
- Re-signed RB Zonovan Knight, CB Starling Thomas IV
- Signed OL Matt Pryor
- Signed WR Kendrick Bourne, two years $11.5 million
- Signed DT Roy Lopez, two years $11.5 million
- Signed G Isaac Seumalo, three years $31.5 million
- Signed QB Gardner Minshew, one year $5.75 million
- Signed RB Tyler Allgeier, two years $12.25 million
- Re-signed P Blake Gillikin
- Re-signed K Chad Ryland
Los Angeles Chargers
- Re-signed QB Trey Lance
- Signed DT Dalvin Tomlinson, one year $7.5 million
- Re-signed LB Denzel Perryman
- Signed RB Keaton Mitchell, two years $9.25 million
- Re-signed LB Del’Shawn Phillips, two years $7.5 million
- Re-signed OL Trey Pipkins, two years $10 million
- Re-signed CB Deane Leonard, one year $2 million
- Signed G Cole Strange, two years $13 million
- Re-signed OT Trevor Penning
- Signed TE Charlie Kolar, three years $24 million
- Signed FB Alec Ingold, two years $7.5 million
- Re-signed OLB Khalil Mack, one year $18 million
- Signed C Tyler Biadasz, three years $30 million
- Re-signed DT Teair Tart, three years $30 million
Kansas City Chiefs
- Re-signed G Mike Caliendo
- Signed RB Emari Demercado
- Signed CB Kader Kohou
- Re-signed WR Tyquan Thornton, two years $11 million
- Signed S Alohi Gilman, three years $24.75 million
- Signed DT Khyiris Tonga, three years $21 million
- Signed RB Kenneth Walker Jr., three years $43.5 million
- Re-signed TE Travis Kelce, one year $12 million
- Traded CB Trent McDuffie to the Rams for 2026 1st (No. 29), 2026 5th (No. 168), 2026 6th (No. 210) and 2027 3rd
Indianapolis Colts
- Re-signed TE Mo Alie-Cox
- Signed S Juanyeh Thomas
- Signed S Jonathan Owens
- Signed DE Micheal Clemons, three years $17.5 million
- Extended QB Daniel Jones, two years $88 million
- Signed DE Arden Key, two years $20 million
- Traded WR Michael Pittman Jr., 2026 7th to the Steelers for 2026 6th
- Re-signed WR Alec Pierce, four years $116 million
- Re-signed K Blake Grupe
- Traded LB Zaire Franklin for Packers DT Colby Wooden
- Transition tagged QB Daniel Jones, one year $37.8 million
Washington Commanders
- Signed RB Jerome Ford
- Re-signed G Chris Paul
- Signed WR Van Jefferson
- Signed WR Dyami Brown, one year $3 million
- Signed RB Rachaad White, one year $2 million
- Re-signed OL Trenton Scott
- Signed DE Charles Omenihu, one year $7 million
- Signed S Nick Cross, two years $14 million
- S Signed TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, three years $27 million
- Signed DE K’Lavon Chaisson, one year $12 million
- Signed LB Leo Chenal, three years $24.75 million
- Signed DT Tim Settle, three years $24 million
- Signed DE Odafe Oweh, four years $100 million
- Re-signed QB Marcus Mariota, one year $7 million
- Signed CB Amik Robertson, two years $15 million
- Extended LT Laremy Tunsil, two years $60 million
- Re-signed WR Treylon Burks, one year $4 million
- Re-signed K Jake Moody
- Re-signed DL Deatrich Wise
- Re-signed DT Shy Tuttle
- Extended OL Nick Allegretti, two years $9 million
- Re-signed OL Andrew Wylie, two years $7.5 million
Dallas Cowboys
- Signed CB Cobie Durant, one year $5.5 million
- Signed OL Matt Hennessy
- Traded DT Solomon Thomas, 2026 7th (No. 225) to Titans for 2026 7th (No. 218)
- Traded DT Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers for 2026 3rd (No. 92)
- Signed QB Sam Howell
- Signed DT Otito Ogbonnia, one year $3 million
- Signed S P.J. Locke, one year $5 million
- Re-signed DE Sam Williams, one year $3 million
- Signed S Jalen Thompson, three years $33 million
- Traded 2027 4th for Packers OLB Rashan Gary
- Tendered RFA K Brandon Aubrey, second round level, one year and $5.76 million
- Franchised WR George Pickens, one year $27.3 million
- Tendered RFA G T.J. Bass, second round level, one year and $5.76 million
- Re-signed RB Javonte Williams, three years $24 million
Miami Dolphins
- Signed OLB David Ojabo
- Signed WR Jalen Tolbert
- Signed OL Jamaree Salyer
- Signed CB Marco Wilson
- Signed WR Tutu Atwell
- Signed DE Robert Beal Jr.
- Re-signed K Riley Patterson
- Signed S Zayne Anderson
- Signed CB Alex Austin
- Signed CB Darrell Baker
- Signed S Lonnie Johnson
- Signed OLB Joshua Uche
- Re-signed LB Willie Gay Jr.
- Signed K Zane Gonzalez
- Re-signed TE Greg Dulcich
- Signed QB Malik Willis, three years $67.5 million
- Traded S Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Jets for 2026 7th (No. 238)
Philadelphia Eagles
- Signed OLB Arnold Ebiketie, one year $4.3 million
- Signed CB Jonathan Jones
- Re-signed P Braden Mann, four years $14 million
- Re-signed TE Grant Calcaterra, one year $2 million
- Signed TE Johnny Mundt
- Signed CB Riq Woolen, one year $12 million
- Extended DT Jordan Davis, three years $78 million
Atlanta Falcons
- Signed DL Da’Shawn Hand
- Signed DE Samson Ebukam
- Signed C Corey Levin
- Signed OLB Azeez Ojulari
- Signed DT Chris Williams
- Signed LB Channing Tindall
- Signed LB Christian Harris
- Signed QB Tua Tagovailoa
- Signed DE Cameron Thomas, one year $3.25 million
- Signed WR Jahan Dotson, two years $15 million
- Signed P Jake Bailey, three years $9 million
- Signed K Nick Folk, two years $9 million
- Signed TE Austin Hooper, one year $3.25 million
- Signed WR Olamide Zaccheaus
- Franchised TE Kyle Pitts, one year $15 million
New York Giants
- Signed WR Darnell Mooney, one year $10 million
- Signed S Jason Pinnock
- Signed WR Calvin Austin
- Re-signed OL Aaron Stinnie
- Re-signed OL Evan Neal
- Re-signed LB Zaire Barnes
- Signed FB Patrick Ricard, two years $7.6 million
- Signed K Jason Sanders
- Re-signed LB Micah McFadden, one year $3.75 million
- Signed CB Greg Newsome II, one year $8 million
- Signed S Ar’Darius Washington
- Re-signed RT Jermaine Eluemunor, three years $39 million
- Signed LB Tremaine Edmunds, three years $36 million
- Signed P Jordan Stout, three years $12.3 million
- Signed TE Isaiah Likely, three years $40 million
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Signed RB Chris Rodriguez, two years $10 million
- Re-signed CB Montaric Brown, three years $33 million
- Re-signed TE Quintin Morris
New York Jets
- Re-signed RB Kene Nwangwu
- Re-signed S Andre Cisco, one year up to $5.25 million
- Re-signed OT Chukwuma Okorafor
- Re-signed OL Xavier Newman
- Signed G Dylan Parham, two years $16 million
- Re-signed OT Max Mitchell
- Signed K Cade York
- Signed CB Nahshon Wright, one year $5.5 million
- Traded 2026 6th (No. 208) for Raiders QB Geno Smith, 2026 7th (No. 228)
- Re-signed FB Andrew Beck
- Signed S Dane Belton, one year $4 million
- Signed DT David Onyemata, one year $10.5 million
- Signed LB Demario Davis, two years $22 million
- Signed DE Kingsley Enagbare, one year $10 million
- Signed DE Joseph Ossai, three years $36 million
- Extended Fitzpatrick, three years $40M
- Traded 2026 7th (No. 238) for Dolphins S Minkah Fitzpatrick
- Franchised RB Breece Hall, one year $14.3 million
- Traded DE Jermaine Johnson for Titans DT T’Vondre Sweat
Detroit Lions
- Signed CB Roger McCreary
- Signed TE Tyler Conklin
- Signed DB Christian Izien, one year $2 million
- Signed QB Teddy Bridgewater
- Re-signed CB Rock Ya-Sin, one year $4 million
- Re-signed LB Malcolm Rodriguez
- Signed RB Isiah Pacheco, one year $1.8 million
- Signed OT Larry Borom, one year $5 million
- Signed C Cade Mays, three years $25 million
- Traded RB David Montgomery to Texans for 2026 4th (No. 128), 2027 7th, OL Juice Scruggs
Green Bay Packers
- Signed DT Javon Hargrave, two years $23 million
- Re-signed DT Jonathan Ford
- Re-signed OLB Brenton Cox Jr., one year $2.5 million
- Signed WR Skyy Moore
- Signed CB Benjamin St-Juste, two years $10 million
- Re-signed OL Darian Kinnard
- Traded OLB Rashan Gary to the Cowboys for a 2027 4th
- Re-signed C Sean Rhyan, three years $33 million
- Traded DT Colby Wooden for Colts LB Zaire Franklin
- Re-signed RB Chris Brooks, two years $4.8 million
Carolina Panthers
- Re-signed S Nick Scott
- Signed LT Rasheed Walker, one year $10 million
- Re-signed LB Claudin Cherelus
- Signed WR John Metchie
- Re-signed TE James Mitchell
- Re-signed DE Trevis Gipson
- Signed OT Stone Forsythe
- Signed C Luke Fortner, one year $4.75 million
- Re-signed LB Isaiah Simmons, DL LaBryan Ray, OLB Thomas Incoom, CB Akayleb Evans & CB Robert Rochell
- Signed LB Devin Lloyd, three years $45 million
- Signed QB Kenny Pickett, one year $7.5 million
- Signed OLB Jaelan Phillips, four years $120 million
New England Patriots
- Signed S Mike Brown
- Signed TE Julian Hill, three years up to $18 million
- Signed S Kevin Byard, one year $9 million
- Signed LB K.J. Britt
- Signed WR Romeo Doubs, four years $68 million
- Signed G Alijah Vera-Tucker, three years $42 million
- Signed FB Reggie Gilliam, three years $12 million
- Signed OLB Dre’Mont Jones, three years $39 million
- Traded C Garrett Bradbury to Bears for 2027 5th
- Re-signed QB Tommy DeVito, two years $7.4 million
Las Vegas Raiders
- Signed FB Connor Heyward, two years up to $5.5 million
- Traded Geno Smith, 2026 7th (No. 228) to Jets for 2026 6th (No. 208)
- Signed K Matt Gay
- Re-signed OLB Malcolm Koonce, one year $11 million
- Signed LB Quay Walker, three years $40.5 million
- Signed LB Nakobe Dean, three years $36 million
- Signed DE Kwity Paye, three years $48 million
- Signed WR Jalen Nailor, three years $35 million
- Signed C Tyler Linderbaum, three years $81 million
- Re-signed CB Eric Stokes, three years $30 million
- Traded 2026 6th to Bills for CB Taron Johnson, 2026 7th
Los Angeles Rams
- Signed LB Grant Stuard, two years $5 million
- Signed CB Jaylen Watson, three years $51 million
- Extended McDuffie for four years, $124 million
- Re-signed S Kamren Curl, three years $36 million
- Re-signed TE Tyler Higbee, two years $8 million
- Traded 2026 1st (No. 29), 2026 5th (No. 168), 2026 6th (No. 210) and 2027 3rd for Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie
- Re-signed OT David Quessenberry
Baltimore Ravens
- Signed TE Durham Smythe, one year $3 million
- Signed S Jaylinn Hawkins, two years $10 million
- Re-signed CB Chidobe Awuzie, one year $5 million
- Signed DE Trey Hendrickson, four years $112 million
- Signed G John Simpson, three years $30 million
- Re-signed QB Tyler Huntley, two years $11 million
New Orleans Saints
- Re-signed OL Dalton Risner, two years
- Signed LB Kaden Elliss, three years $33 million
- Traded P Kai Kroeger, 2028 7th to Texans for 2028 6th.
- Signed TE Noah Fant, two years $8.75 million
- Signed G David Edwards, four years $61 million
- Signed RB Travis Etienne, four years $48 million
- Signed P Ryan Wright, four years $14 million
- Re-signed DT John Ridgeway, two years $6.2 million
Seattle Seahawks
- Re-signed CB Noah Igbinoghene
- Signed RB Emanuel Wilson, one year $2 million
- Re-signed FB Brady Russell, two years
- Tendered WR Jake Bobo, original round, one year and $3.5 million
- Re-signed OL Josh Jones
- Re-signed WR Rashid Shaheed, three years $51 million
- Re-signed CB Josh Jobe, three years $24 million
- Re-signed LB Drake Thomas, two years $8 million
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Signed DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, two years $11 million
- Signed S Jaquan Brisker, one year up to $5.5 million
- Signed S Darnell Savage
- Extended DT Cameron Heyward, one year $18 million
- Signed P Cameron Johnston
- Re-signed DT Esezi Otomewo
- Signed RB Rico Dowdle, two years $12.25 million
- Signed CB Jamel Dean, three years $36 million
- Traded 2026 6th for Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr., 2026 7th
- Re-signed LB Cole Holcomb, two years $5 million
- Re-signed CB Asante Samuel Jr., one year $4 million
Houston Texans
- Signed OL Evan Brown
- Signed TE Foster Moreau
- Signed DT Logan Hall, two years $13.75 million
- Traded 2028 6th for Saints P Kai Kroeger, 2028 7th
- Signed LB Jake Hummel, two years
- Signed OT Braden Smith, two years $20 million
- Extended K Ka’imi Fairbairn, two years $13 million
- Signed S Reed Blankenship, three years $24.75 million
- Signed DE Dominique Robinson
- Re-signed DT Sheldon Rankins, two years $12 million
- Re-signed G Ed Ingram, three years $37.5 million
- Re-signed LB E.J. Speed, two years $10 million
- Extended TE Dalton Schultz, one year $12.6 million
- Extended DE Danielle Hunter, one year $40 million
- Re-signed S M.J. Stewart
- Re-signed RT Trent Brown, one year $7 million
- Traded 2026 4th (No. 128), 2027 7th, OL Juice Scruggs for Lions RB David Montgomery
- Traded RT Tytus Howard to Browns for 2026 5th (No. 140, LV)
Tennessee Titans
- Signed S Tony Adams
- Signed OLB Jacob Martin, two years $11 million
- Traded 2026 7th (No. 218) for Cowboys DT Solomon Thomas, 2026 7th (No. 225)
- Re-signed K Joey Slye
- Signed P Tommy Townsend, two years
- Signed DT Jordan Elliott, two years $8 million
- Signed CB Josh Williams, two years $10 million
- Signed C Austin Schlottmann, two years $7 million
- Signed G Cordell Volson
- Signed CB Alontae Taylor, three years $60 million
- Signed CB Cor’Dale Flott, three years $45 million
- Signed DT John Franklin-Myers, three years $63 million
- Signed WR Wan’Dale Robinson, four years $70 million
- Signed TE Daniel Bellinger, three years $24 million
- Signed QB Mitchell Trubisky, two years
- Traded DT T’Vondre Sweat for Jets DE Jermaine Johnson
Minnesota Vikings
- Signed QB Kyler Murray
- Re-signed CB Tavierre Thomas, two years $4.6 million
- Signed CB James Pierre, two years $8.5 million
- Tendered LB Ivan Pace Jr., original round, $3.5 million
- Re-signed LB Eric Wilson, three years $22.5 million
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