2026 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Every Move So Far

We’re tracking every reported move so far with our 2026 NFL Free Agency Tracker. Activity from every team is recorded here, along with contract details when available and relevant.

All signings and trades must wait until the start of the new league year on Wednesday at 4 PM EST to become official — and usually there’s at least one deal a year that falls through so this is an important distinction.

2026 NFL Free Agency Tracker

San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills

Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts

Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys

Miami Dolphins

Philadelphia Eagles

Atlanta Falcons

New York Giants

Jacksonville Jaguars

Signed RB Chris Rodriguez , two years $10 million

, two years $10 million Re-signed CB Montaric Brown , three years $33 million

, three years $33 million Re-signed TE Quintin Morris

New York Jets

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Carolina Panthers

New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Rams

Signed LB Grant Stuard , two years $5 million

, two years $5 million Signed CB Jaylen Watson , three years $51 million

, three years $51 million Extended McDuffie for four years, $124 million

Re-signed S Kamren Curl , three years $36 million

, three years $36 million Re-signed TE Tyler Higbee , two years $8 million

, two years $8 million Traded 2026 1st (No. 29), 2026 5th (No. 168), 2026 6th (No. 210) and 2027 3rd for Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie

Re-signed OT David Quessenberry

Baltimore Ravens

New Orleans Saints

Seattle Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers

Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans

Minnesota Vikings