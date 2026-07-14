2026 Positional Spending Rankings: Quarterbacks

To help pass the time from now until the start of training camp, we’ll be looking at where every team ranks in positional spending. First up, quarterbacks — the game’s most important position and usually one of the biggest chunks of any team’s budget, particularly considering only two to three players are rostered.

One note: rather than count dead money toward the positional groups, we will have it ranked separately in a post of its own. For example, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s $55.4 million dead cap hit won’t count toward Miami’s quarterback spending, but it will be included in their league-leading $179 million dead cap figure.

Here’s how the league’s quarterback rooms shake out from most expensive to least expensive:

Resources:

1 – Los Angeles Rams: $51,358,451

Percentage of total cap: 17.05 percent*

2025 rank: 2nd

Top cap hit: Matthew Stafford , $48,266,668

, $48,266,668 PFF grade: 92.0 (1st)

Depth chart: Stafford, Ty Simpson , Stetson Bennett

, *Does not technically include Simpson yet because he hasn’t signed his rookie deal

2 – Los Angeles Chargers: $49,730,675

Percentage of total cap: 16.51 percent

2025 rank: 10th

Top cap hit: Justin Herbert , $46,345,675

, $46,345,675 PFF grade: 78.0 (11th)

Depth chart: Herbert, Trey Lance, D.J. Uiagalalei

3 – Buffalo Bills: $47,278,000

Percentage of total cap: 15.7 percent

2025 rank: 11th

Top cap hit: Josh Allen , $44,228,000

, $44,228,000 PFF grade: 90.5 (3rd)

Depth chart: Allen, Kyle Allen, Shane Buechele

4 – Dallas Cowboys: $47,083,430

Percentage of total cap: 15.63 percent

2025 rank: 1st

Top cap hit: Dak Prescott , $43,508,430

, $43,508,430 PFF grade: 86.9 (5th)

Depth chart: Prescott, Sam Howell, Joe Milton

5 – Cleveland Browns: $44,460,587

Percentage of total cap: 14.76 percent

2025 rank: 8th

Top cap hit: Deshaun Watson

PFF grade: 49.0 (37th, Gabriel)

Depth chart: Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Taylen Green

6 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $44,108,333

Percentage of total cap: 14.64 percent

2025 rank: 15th

Top cap hit: Baker Mayfield , $39,975,000

, $39,975,000 PFF grade: 70.0 (25th)

Depth chart: Mayfield, Jake Browning, Conner Bazelak, Jalon Daniels

7 – Cincinnati Bengals: $43,508,117

8 – Seattle Seahawks: $42,073,656

Percentage of total cap: 13.97 percent

2025 rank: 22nd

Top cap hit: Sam Darnold , $37,900,000

, $37,900,000 PFF grade: 79.0 (9th)

Depth chart: Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe

9 – Detroit Lions: $41,293,333

Percentage of total cap: 13.71 percent

2025 rank: 12th

Top cap hit: Jared Goff , $37,600,000

, $37,600,000 PFF grade: 77.7 (12th)

Depth chart: Goff, Teddy Bridgewater, Luke Altmyer

10 – Green Bay Packers: $40,747,044

Percentage of total cap: 13.53 percent

2025 rank: 13th

Top cap hit: Jordan Love , $36,122,437

, $36,122,437 PFF grade: 88.8 (4th)

Depth chart: Love, Tyrod Taylor, Kyron Drones, Kyle McCord

11 – Kansas City Chiefs: $39,574,010

Percentage of total cap: 13.14 percent

2025 rank: 14th

Top cap hit: Patrick Mahomes , $34,653,888

, $34,653,888 PFF grade: 76.0 (16th)

Depth chart: Mahomes, Justin Fields, Garrett Nussmeier, Chris Oladokun

12 – Baltimore Ravens: $39,455,000

Percentage of total cap: 13.1 percent

2025 rank: 6th

Top cap hit: Lamar Jackson , $34,390,000

, $34,390,000 PFF grade: 74.0 (20th)

Depth chart: Jackson, Tyler Huntley, Skylar Thompson, Diego Pavia, Joe Fagnano

13 – Philadelphia Eagles: $35,643,299

Percentage of total cap: 11.83 percent

2025 rank: 17th

Top cap hit: Jalen Hurts , $31,971,800

, $31,971,800 PFF grade: 79.0 (9th)

Depth chart: Hurts, Andy Dalton, Tanner McKee, Cole Payton

14 – Indianapolis Colts: $32,135,093

15 – Pittsburgh Steelers: $29,074,525

Percentage of total cap: 9.65 percent

2025 rank: 19th

Top cap hit: Aaron Rodgers , $22,500,000

, $22,500,000 PFF grade: 68.0 (27th)

Depth chart: Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, Drew Allar

16 – San Francisco 49ers: $28,763,089

Percentage of total cap: 9.55 percent

2025 rank: 27th

Top cap hit: Brock Purdy , $23,709,530

, $23,709,530 PFF grade: 85.4 (6th)

Depth chart: Purdy, Mac Jones, Kurtis Rourke, Adrian Martinez

17 – Jacksonville Jaguars: $28,390,000

Percentage of total cap: 9.43 percent

2025 rank: 18th

Top cap hit: Trevor Lawrence , $24,000,000

, $24,000,000 PFF grade: 83.7 (7th)

Depth chart: Lawrence, Nick Mullens, Bradley Carter, Joey Aguilar

18 – Houston Texans: $20,730,517

Percentage of total cap: 6.88 percent

2025 rank: 23rd

Top cap hit: C.J. Stroud , $11,543,396

, $11,543,396 PFF grade: 65.0 (31st)

Depth chart: Stroud, Davis Mills, Graham Mertz

19 – Washington Commanders: $19,565,705

Percentage of total cap: 6.5 percent

2025 rank: 20th

Top cap hit: Jayden Daniels , $10,294,541

, $10,294,541 PFF grade: 74.9 (18th)

Depth chart: Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Sam Hartman, Athan Kaliakmanis

20 – Tennessee Titans: $19,531,053

21 – Chicago Bears: $18,607,258

Percentage of total cap: 6.18 percent

2025 rank: 28th

Top cap hit: Caleb Williams , $10,768,925

, $10,768,925 PFF grade: 76.9 (14th)

Depth chart: Williams, Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum, Miller Moss

22 – Carolina Panthers: $18,039,948

Percentage of total cap: 5.99 percent

2025 rank: 25th

Top cap hit: Bryce Young , $12,076,615

, $12,076,615 PFF grade: 71.0 (24th)

Depth chart: Young, Kenny Pickett, Will Grier, Haynes King

23 – Arizona Cardinals: $16,770,000

Percentage of total cap: 5.57 percent

2025 rank: 3rd

Top cap hit: Jacoby Brissett , $9,190,000

, $9,190,000 PFF grade: 71.1 (23rd)

Depth chart: Brissett, Gardner Minshew, Carson Beck, Kedon Slovis

24 – Denver Broncos: $15,076,318

Percentage of total cap: 5.01 percent

2025 rank: 30th

Top cap hit: Bo Nix , $5,076,318

, $5,076,318 PFF grade: 77.1 (13th)

Depth chart: Nix, Jarrett Stidham, Sam Ehlinger

25 – New England Patriots: $12,464,970

Percentage of total cap: 4.14

2025 rank: 29th

Top cap hit: Drake Maye , $9,992,663

, $9,992,663 PFF grade: 80.7 (8th)

Depth chart: Maye, Tommy DeVito, Behren Morton

26 – Minnesota Vikings: $11,318,732

27 – New York Giants: $10,083,623

Percentage of total cap: 3.35 percent

2025 rank: 21st

Top cap hit: Jameis Winston , $5,000,000

, $5,000,000 PFF grade: 767.9 (29th)

Depth chart: Jaxson Dart, Winston, Brandon Allen

28 – Atlanta Falcons: $9,420,719

Percentage of total cap: 3.13 percent

2025 rank: 5th

Top cap hit: Michael Penix Jr., $6,240,719

Jr., $6,240,719 PFF grade: 62.1 (32nd, Tagovailoa)

Depth chart: Tua Tagovailoa, Penix, Trevor Siemian, Jack Strand

29 – Miami Dolphins: $8,481,560

Percentage of total cap: 2.82 percent

2025 rank: 9th

Top cap hit: Malik Willis , $5,672,000

, $5,672,000 PFF grade: NA

Depth chart: Willis, Quinn Ewers, Cam Miller, Mark Gronowski

30 – Las Vegas Raiders: $6,874,678

Percentage of total cap: 2.28

2025 rank: 7th

Top cap hit: Kirk Cousins , $1,300,000*

, $1,300,000* PFF grade: 76.0 (16th, Cousins)

Depth chart: Cousins, Fernando Mendoza , Aidan O’Connell , Jacob Clark

, , *Does not include a $10.4 million cap hit for Fernando Mendoza because he has not technically signed his rookie deal yet.

31 – New York Jets: $6,569,669

Percentage of total cap: 2.18

2025 rank: 24th

Top cap hit: Geno Smith , $3,300,000

, $3,300,000 PFF grade: 60.9 (34th)

Depth chart: Smith, Cade Klubnik, Brady Cook, Bailey Zappe

32 – New Orleans Saints: $5,762,240

Percentage of total cap: 1.91 percent

2025 rank: 32nd

Top cap hit: Tyler Shough , $2,455,620

, $2,455,620 PFF grade: 74.6 (19th)

Depth chart: Shough, Spencer Rattler, Zach Wilson, Hunter Dekkers