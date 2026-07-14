2026 Positional Spending Rankings: Quarterbacks

To help pass the time from now until the start of training camp, we’ll be looking at where every team ranks in positional spending. First up, quarterbacks — the game’s most important position and usually one of the biggest chunks of any team’s budget, particularly considering only two to three players are rostered.
One note: rather than count dead money toward the positional groups, we will have it ranked separately in a post of its own. For example, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s $55.4 million dead cap hit won’t count toward Miami’s quarterback spending, but it will be included in their league-leading $179 million dead cap figure.
Here’s how the league’s quarterback rooms shake out from most expensive to least expensive:
Resources:
- Salary information via Over The Cap
- Depth charts via OurLads
- Pro Football Focus grades
1 – Los Angeles Rams: $51,358,451
- Percentage of total cap: 17.05 percent*
- 2025 rank: 2nd
- Top cap hit: Matthew Stafford, $48,266,668
- PFF grade: 92.0 (1st)
- Depth chart: Stafford, Ty Simpson, Stetson Bennett
- *Does not technically include Simpson yet because he hasn’t signed his rookie deal
2 – Los Angeles Chargers: $49,730,675
- Percentage of total cap: 16.51 percent
- 2025 rank: 10th
- Top cap hit: Justin Herbert, $46,345,675
- PFF grade: 78.0 (11th)
- Depth chart: Herbert, Trey Lance, D.J. Uiagalalei
3 – Buffalo Bills: $47,278,000
- Percentage of total cap: 15.7 percent
- 2025 rank: 11th
- Top cap hit: Josh Allen, $44,228,000
- PFF grade: 90.5 (3rd)
- Depth chart: Allen, Kyle Allen, Shane Buechele
4 – Dallas Cowboys: $47,083,430
- Percentage of total cap: 15.63 percent
- 2025 rank: 1st
- Top cap hit: Dak Prescott, $43,508,430
- PFF grade: 86.9 (5th)
- Depth chart: Prescott, Sam Howell, Joe Milton
5 – Cleveland Browns: $44,460,587
- Percentage of total cap: 14.76 percent
- 2025 rank: 8th
- Top cap hit: Deshaun Watson, $40,959,128
- PFF grade: 49.0 (37th, Gabriel)
- Depth chart: Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Taylen Green
6 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $44,108,333
- Percentage of total cap: 14.64 percent
- 2025 rank: 15th
- Top cap hit: Baker Mayfield, $39,975,000
- PFF grade: 70.0 (25th)
- Depth chart: Mayfield, Jake Browning, Conner Bazelak, Jalon Daniels
7 – Cincinnati Bengals: $43,508,117
- Percentage of total cap: 14.44 percent
- 2025 rank: 4th
- Top cap hit: Joe Burrow, $37,599,784
- PFF grade: 91.8 (2nd)
- Depth chart: Burrow, Joe Flacco, Josh Johnson, Sean Clifford
8 – Seattle Seahawks: $42,073,656
- Percentage of total cap: 13.97 percent
- 2025 rank: 22nd
- Top cap hit: Sam Darnold, $37,900,000
- PFF grade: 79.0 (9th)
- Depth chart: Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe
9 – Detroit Lions: $41,293,333
- Percentage of total cap: 13.71 percent
- 2025 rank: 12th
- Top cap hit: Jared Goff, $37,600,000
- PFF grade: 77.7 (12th)
- Depth chart: Goff, Teddy Bridgewater, Luke Altmyer
10 – Green Bay Packers: $40,747,044
- Percentage of total cap: 13.53 percent
- 2025 rank: 13th
- Top cap hit: Jordan Love, $36,122,437
- PFF grade: 88.8 (4th)
- Depth chart: Love, Tyrod Taylor, Kyron Drones, Kyle McCord
11 – Kansas City Chiefs: $39,574,010
- Percentage of total cap: 13.14 percent
- 2025 rank: 14th
- Top cap hit: Patrick Mahomes, $34,653,888
- PFF grade: 76.0 (16th)
- Depth chart: Mahomes, Justin Fields, Garrett Nussmeier, Chris Oladokun
12 – Baltimore Ravens: $39,455,000
- Percentage of total cap: 13.1 percent
- 2025 rank: 6th
- Top cap hit: Lamar Jackson, $34,390,000
- PFF grade: 74.0 (20th)
- Depth chart: Jackson, Tyler Huntley, Skylar Thompson, Diego Pavia, Joe Fagnano
13 – Philadelphia Eagles: $35,643,299
- Percentage of total cap: 11.83 percent
- 2025 rank: 17th
- Top cap hit: Jalen Hurts, $31,971,800
- PFF grade: 79.0 (9th)
- Depth chart: Hurts, Andy Dalton, Tanner McKee, Cole Payton
14 – Indianapolis Colts: $32,135,093
- Percentage of total cap: 10.67 percent
- 2025 rank: 16th
- Top cap hit: Daniel Jones, $19,180,000
- PFF grade: 71.7 (21st, Jones)
- Depth chart: Jones, Riley Leonard, Anthony Richardson, Easton Stick
15 – Pittsburgh Steelers: $29,074,525
- Percentage of total cap: 9.65 percent
- 2025 rank: 19th
- Top cap hit: Aaron Rodgers, $22,500,000
- PFF grade: 68.0 (27th)
- Depth chart: Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, Drew Allar
16 – San Francisco 49ers: $28,763,089
- Percentage of total cap: 9.55 percent
- 2025 rank: 27th
- Top cap hit: Brock Purdy, $23,709,530
- PFF grade: 85.4 (6th)
- Depth chart: Purdy, Mac Jones, Kurtis Rourke, Adrian Martinez
17 – Jacksonville Jaguars: $28,390,000
- Percentage of total cap: 9.43 percent
- 2025 rank: 18th
- Top cap hit: Trevor Lawrence, $24,000,000
- PFF grade: 83.7 (7th)
- Depth chart: Lawrence, Nick Mullens, Bradley Carter, Joey Aguilar
18 – Houston Texans: $20,730,517
- Percentage of total cap: 6.88 percent
- 2025 rank: 23rd
- Top cap hit: C.J. Stroud, $11,543,396
- PFF grade: 65.0 (31st)
- Depth chart: Stroud, Davis Mills, Graham Mertz
19 – Washington Commanders: $19,565,705
- Percentage of total cap: 6.5 percent
- 2025 rank: 20th
- Top cap hit: Jayden Daniels, $10,294,541
- PFF grade: 74.9 (18th)
- Depth chart: Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Sam Hartman, Athan Kaliakmanis
20 – Tennessee Titans: $19,531,053
- Percentage of total cap: 6.48 percent
- 2025 rank: 26th
- Top cap hit: Cam Ward, $11,099,910
- PFF grade: 58.4 (36th)
- Depth chart: Ward, Mitchell Trubisky, Will Levis, Hendon Hooker
21 – Chicago Bears: $18,607,258
- Percentage of total cap: 6.18 percent
- 2025 rank: 28th
- Top cap hit: Caleb Williams, $10,768,925
- PFF grade: 76.9 (14th)
- Depth chart: Williams, Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum, Miller Moss
22 – Carolina Panthers: $18,039,948
- Percentage of total cap: 5.99 percent
- 2025 rank: 25th
- Top cap hit: Bryce Young, $12,076,615
- PFF grade: 71.0 (24th)
- Depth chart: Young, Kenny Pickett, Will Grier, Haynes King
23 – Arizona Cardinals: $16,770,000
- Percentage of total cap: 5.57 percent
- 2025 rank: 3rd
- Top cap hit: Jacoby Brissett, $9,190,000
- PFF grade: 71.1 (23rd)
- Depth chart: Brissett, Gardner Minshew, Carson Beck, Kedon Slovis
24 – Denver Broncos: $15,076,318
- Percentage of total cap: 5.01 percent
- 2025 rank: 30th
- Top cap hit: Bo Nix, $5,076,318
- PFF grade: 77.1 (13th)
- Depth chart: Nix, Jarrett Stidham, Sam Ehlinger
25 – New England Patriots: $12,464,970
- Percentage of total cap: 4.14
- 2025 rank: 29th
- Top cap hit: Drake Maye, $9,992,663
- PFF grade: 80.7 (8th)
- Depth chart: Maye, Tommy DeVito, Behren Morton
26 – Minnesota Vikings: $11,318,732
- Percentage of total cap: 3.76
- 2025 rank: 31st
- Top cap hit: J.J. McCarthy, $5,960,399
- PFF grade: 61.8 (33r, McCarthy)
- Depth chart: Kyler Murray, McCarthy, Carson Wentz, Max Brosmer
27 – New York Giants: $10,083,623
- Percentage of total cap: 3.35 percent
- 2025 rank: 21st
- Top cap hit: Jameis Winston, $5,000,000
- PFF grade: 767.9 (29th)
- Depth chart: Jaxson Dart, Winston, Brandon Allen
28 – Atlanta Falcons: $9,420,719
- Percentage of total cap: 3.13 percent
- 2025 rank: 5th
- Top cap hit: Michael Penix Jr., $6,240,719
- PFF grade: 62.1 (32nd, Tagovailoa)
- Depth chart: Tua Tagovailoa, Penix, Trevor Siemian, Jack Strand
29 – Miami Dolphins: $8,481,560
- Percentage of total cap: 2.82 percent
- 2025 rank: 9th
- Top cap hit: Malik Willis, $5,672,000
- PFF grade: NA
- Depth chart: Willis, Quinn Ewers, Cam Miller, Mark Gronowski
30 – Las Vegas Raiders: $6,874,678
- Percentage of total cap: 2.28
- 2025 rank: 7th
- Top cap hit: Kirk Cousins, $1,300,000*
- PFF grade: 76.0 (16th, Cousins)
- Depth chart: Cousins, Fernando Mendoza, Aidan O’Connell, Jacob Clark
- *Does not include a $10.4 million cap hit for Fernando Mendoza because he has not technically signed his rookie deal yet.
31 – New York Jets: $6,569,669
- Percentage of total cap: 2.18
- 2025 rank: 24th
- Top cap hit: Geno Smith, $3,300,000
- PFF grade: 60.9 (34th)
- Depth chart: Smith, Cade Klubnik, Brady Cook, Bailey Zappe
32 – New Orleans Saints: $5,762,240
- Percentage of total cap: 1.91 percent
- 2025 rank: 32nd
- Top cap hit: Tyler Shough, $2,455,620
- PFF grade: 74.6 (19th)
- Depth chart: Shough, Spencer Rattler, Zach Wilson, Hunter Dekkers
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