2026 Positional Spending Rankings: Safeties

To help pass the time from now until the start of training camp, we’ll be looking at where every team ranks in positional spending. Next we have safeties. The league’s top safeties have done a better job of cashing in than several years ago when there was a tough ceiling on top of the market, and a solid middle class has also developed. However, this is still one of the positions teams turn to first when they need to cut costs and that’s reflected below.
One note: rather than count dead money toward the positional groups, we will have it ranked separately in a post of its own. For example, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s $55.4 million dead cap hit won’t count toward Miami’s quarterback spending, but it will be included in their league-leading $179 million dead cap figure.
Here’s how the league’s safety rooms shake out from most expensive to least expensive:
Resources:
- Salary information via Over The Cap
- Depth charts via OurLads
- Pro Football Focus grades
1 – Los Angeles Chargers: $40,199,652
- Percentage of total cap: 13.35 percent
- 2025 rank: 1st
- Top cap hit: Derwin James, $24,606,495 (8.17 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: Elijah Molden, $7,916,666 (2.63 percent)
- PFF grade: 65.7 (15th)
- Starters: James*, Molden
- Depth: Tony Jefferson, Genesis Smith, RJ Mickens
- *safety/nickel
2 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $35,803,099
- Percentage of total cap: 11.89 percent
- 2025 rank: 16th
- Top cap hit: Antoine Winfield Jr., $27,466,000 (9.12 percent)
- PFF grade: 70.1 (10th)
- Starters: Winfield, Tykee Smith
- Depth: Miles Killebrew, Rashad Wisdom
3 – Atlanta Falcons: $32,166,905
- Percentage of total cap: 10.68 percent
- 2025 rank: 4th
- Top cap hit: Jessie Bates III, $24,770,000 (8.22 percent)
- PFF grade: 68.5 (12th)
- Starters: Bates, Xavier Watts
- Depth: Sydney Brown, Demarcco Hellams
4 – Denver Broncos: $28,316,665
- Percentage of total cap: 9.4 percent
- 2025 rank: 7th
- Top cap hit: Talanoa Hufanga, 13,500,000 (4.48 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: Brandon Jones, $9,243,334 (3.07 percent)
- PFF grade: 67.6 (14th)
- Starters: Hufanga, Jones
- Depth: JL Skinner, Devon Key, Tycen Anderson
5 – New York Giants: $28,101,092
- Percentage of total cap: 9.33 percent
- 2025 rank: 15th
- Top cap hit: Jevon Holland, $18,508,431 (6.14 percent)
- PFF grade: 57.8 (26th)
- Starters: Holland, Tyler Nubin
- Depth: Jason Pinnock, Ar’Darius Washington, Elijah Campbell
6 – Dallas Cowboys: $27,269,096
- Percentage of total cap: 9.05 percent
- 2025 rank: 5th
- Top cap hit: Malik Hooker, $6,558,824 (2.18 percent)
- PFF grade: 65.1 (17th)
- Starters: Hooker, Jalen Thompson, Caleb Downs*
- Depth: P.J. Locke, Markquese Bell
- *safety/nickel
7 – Arizona Cardinals: $27,195,767
- Percentage of total cap: 9.03 percent
- 2025 rank: 3rd
- Top cap hit: Budda Baker, $19,216,250 (6.38 percent)
- PFF grade: 55.5 (29th)
- Starters: Baker, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
- Depth: Andrew Wingard, Kitan Crawford
8 – Carolina Panthers: $26,601,892
- Percentage of total cap: 8.83 percent
- 2025 rank: 24th
- Top cap hit: Trevon Moehrig, $21,270,000 (7.06 percent)
- PFF grade: 62.4 (21st)
- Starters: Moehrig, Nick Scott
- Depth: Lathan Ransom, Zakee Wheatley
9 – Indianapolis Colts: $24,974,928
- Percentage of total cap: 8.29 percent
- 2025 rank: 18th
- Top cap hit: Camryn Bynum, $15,010,000 (4.98 percent)
- PFF grade: 65.4 (16th)
- Starters: Bynum, A.J. Haulcy
- Depth: Juanyeh Thomas, Hunter Wohler
10 – Los Angeles Rams: $24,495,775
- Percentage of total cap: 8.13 percent
- 2025 rank: 25th
- Top cap hit: Quentin Lake, $11,691,176 (3.88 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: Kamren Curl, $7,416,666 (2.46 percent)
- PFF grade: 73.7 (6th)
- Starters: Lake*, Curl, Kamren Kinchens
- Depth: Jaylen McCollough
- *safety/nickel
11 – Washington Commanders: $24,390,196
- Percentage of total cap: 8.1 percent
- 2025 rank: 17th
- Top cap hit: Nick Cross, $5,250,000 (1.74 percent)
- PFF grade: 59.1 (24th)
- Starters: Cross, Will Harris
- Depth: Quan Martin, Jeremy Reaves, Percy Butler
12 – Baltimore Ravens: $21,459,041
- Percentage of total cap: 7.12 percent
- 2025 rank: 19th
- Top cap hit: Kyle Hamilton, $10,682,604 (3.55 percent)
- PFF grade: 77.1 (1st)
- Starters: Hamilton, Malaki Starks
- Depth: Jaylinn Hawkins, Keondre Jackson
13 – Las Vegas Raiders: $20,383,148
- Percentage of total cap: 6.77 percent
- 2025 rank: 20th
- Top cap hit: Jeremy Chinn, $9,555,000 (3.17 percent)
- PFF grade: 53.3 (31st)
- Starters: Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao
- Depth: Tristin McCollum, Dalton Johnson
14 – Seattle Seahawks: $20,360,716
- Percentage of total cap: 6.76 percent
- 2025 rank: 26th
- Top cap hit: Julian Love, $12,876,666 (4.28 percent)
- PFF grade: 76.9 (2nd)
- Starters: Love, Emmanwori*, Bud Clark
- Depth: Ty Okada, Rodney Thomas
- *safety/nickel
15 – Cincinnati Bengals: $19,967,463
- Percentage of total cap: 6.63 percent
- 2025 rank: 22nd
- Top cap hit: Bryan Cook, $10,666,666 (3.54 percent)
- PFF grade: 72.5 (7th)
- Starters: Cook, Jordan Battle
- Depth: Kyle Dugger, Daijahn Anthony
16 – Tennessee Titans: $19,614,846
- Percentage of total cap: 6.51 percent
- 2025 rank: 11th
- Top cap hit: Amani Hooker, $11,957,500 (3.97 percent)
- PFF grade: 57.8 (27th)
- Starters: Hooker, Kevin Winston Jr.
- Depth: Tony Adams, Kendell Brooks
17 – Green Bay Packers: $17,766,802
- Percentage of total cap: 5.9 percent
- 2025 rank: 6th
- Top cap hit: Xavier McKinney, $9,860,235 (3.27 percent)
- PFF grade: 74.7 (3rd)
- Starters: McKinney, Evan Williams
- Depth: Kitan Oladapo, Mark Perry
18 – New England Patriots: $17,413,143
- Percentage of total cap: 5.78 percent
- 2025 rank: 2nd
- Top cap hit: Kevin Byard, $9,000,000 (2.99 percent)
- PFF grade: 73.8 (5th)
- Starters: Byard, Craig Woodson
- Depth: Mike Brown, Brenden Schooler, Dell Pettus
19 – Cleveland Browns: $17,328,716
- Percentage of total cap: 5.75 percent
- 2025 rank: 27th
- Top cap hit: Grant Delpit, $8,033,000 (2.67 percent)
- PFF grade: 69.1 (11th)
- Starters: Delpit, Ronnie Hickman
- Depth: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Daniel Thomas
20 – Detroit Lions: $17,158,104
- Percentage of total cap: 5.7 percent
- 2025 rank: 31st
- Top cap hit: Brian Branch, $6,475,498 (2.15 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: Kerby Joseph, $5,472,200 (1.82 percent)
- PFF grade: 68.5 (13th)
- Starters: Branch, Joseph
- Depth: Chuck Clark, Christian Izien, Avonte Maddox, Thomas Harper
21 – New York Jets: $16,800,844
- Percentage of total cap: 5.58 percent
- 2025 rank: 28th
- Top cap hit: Minkah Fitzpatrick, $7,411,765 (2.46 percent)
- PFF grade: 71.6 (8th)
- Starters: Fitzpatrick, Andre Cisco
- Depth: Malachi Moore, Dane Belton
22 – Pittsburgh Steelers: $16,543,482
- Percentage of total cap: 5.49 percent
- 2025 rank: 21st
- Top cap hit: DeShon Elliott, $6,080,000 (2.02 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: Jaquan Brisker, $5,500,000 (1.83 percent)
- PFF grade: 64.6 (18th)
- Starters: Elliott, Brisker
- Depth: Darnell Savage, Robert Spears-Jennings, Sebastian Castro
23 – New Orleans Saints: $15,930,243
- Percentage of total cap: 5.29 percent
- 2025 rank: 13th
- Top cap hit: Justin Reid, $5,190,000 (1.72 percent)
- PFF grade: 64.6 (19th)
- Starters: Reid, Jonas Sanker*, Justin Blackmon
- Depth: Jordan Howden, Lorenzo Styles Jr.
- *safety/nickel
24 – Jacksonville Jaguars: $14,469,730
- Percentage of total cap: 4.8 percent
- 2025 rank: 14th
- Top cap hit: Eric Murray, $4,233,137 (1.41 percent)
- PFF grade: 74.5 (4th)
- Starters: Murray, Antonio Johnson
- Depth: Caleb Ransaw, Jalen Huskey, Rayuan Lane III
25 – Chicago Bears: $13,951,886
- Percentage of total cap: 4.63 percent
- 2025 rank: 12th
- Top cap hit: Coby Bryant, $5,960,000 (1.98 percent)
- PFF grade: 70.3 (9th)
- Starters: Bryant, Dillon Thieneman
- Depth: Cam Lewis, Elijah Hicks
26 – Minnesota Vikings: $13,113,792
- Percentage of total cap: 4.35 percent
- 2025 rank: 9th
- Top cap hit: Josh Metellus, $5,955,000 (1.98 percent)
- PFF grade: 61.9 (22nd)
- Starters: Metellus, Jay Ward, Jakobe Thomas
- Depth: Theo Jackson, Tavierre Thomas
27 – San Francisco 49ers: $12,893,985
- Percentage of total cap: 4.28 percent
- 2025 rank: 23rd
- Top cap hit: Ji’Ayir Brown, $3,905,055 (1.3 percent)
- PFF grade: 62.8 (20th)
- Starters: Brown, Malik Mustapha
- Depth: Marques Sigle, Ashtyn Davis
28 – Buffalo Bills: $12,544,201
- Percentage of total cap: 4.16 percent
- 2025 rank: 30th
- Top cap hit: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, $2,400,000 (0.8 percent)
- PFF grade: 59 (25th)
- Starters: Gardner-Johnson, Cole Bishop
- Depth: Geno Stone, Jalon Kilgore, Damar Hamlin, Sam Franklin
29 – Kansas City Chiefs: $11,427,350
- Percentage of total cap: 3.79 percent
- 2025 rank: 29th
- Top cap hit: Chamarri Conner, $3,861,841 (1.28 percent)
- PFF grade: 61.8 (23rd)
- Starters: Alohi Gilman, Conner
- Depth: Jaden Hicks, Chris Roland-Wallace
30 – Houston Texans: $11,419,056
- Percentage of total cap: 3.79 percent
- 2025 rank: 10th
- Top cap hit: Reed Blankenship, $4,166,666 (1.38 percent)
- PFF grade: 56.1 (28th)
- Starters: Calen Bullock, Blankenship
- Depth: Jaylen Reed, Kamari Ramsey, M.J. Stewart
31 – Miami Dolphins: $8,594,315
- Percentage of total cap: 2.85 percent
- 2025 rank: 8th
- Top cap hit: Zayne Anderson, $1,262,500 (0.42 percent)
- PFF grade: 51.4 (32nd)
- Starters: Dante Trader, Lonnie Johnson
- Depth: Michael Taaffe, Anderson, Omar Brown
32 – Philadelphia Eagles: $8,475,694
- Percentage of total cap: 2.81 percent
- 2025 rank: 32nd
- Top cap hit: Andrew Mukuba, $1,627,395 (0.54 percent)
- PFF grade: 54.7 (30th)
- Starters: Mukuba, Marcus Epps
- Depth: Michael Carter II, Cole Wisniewski
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