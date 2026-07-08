2026 Positional Spending Rankings: Safeties

To help pass the time from now until the start of training camp, we’ll be looking at where every team ranks in positional spending. Next we have safeties. The league’s top safeties have done a better job of cashing in than several years ago when there was a tough ceiling on top of the market, and a solid middle class has also developed. However, this is still one of the positions teams turn to first when they need to cut costs and that’s reflected below.

One note: rather than count dead money toward the positional groups, we will have it ranked separately in a post of its own. For example, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s $55.4 million dead cap hit won’t count toward Miami’s quarterback spending, but it will be included in their league-leading $179 million dead cap figure.

Here’s how the league’s safety rooms shake out from most expensive to least expensive:

Resources:

1 – Los Angeles Chargers: $40,199,652

Percentage of total cap: 13.35 percent

2025 rank: 1st

Top cap hit: Derwin James , $24,606,495 (8.17 percent)

, $24,606,495 (8.17 percent) Other notable cap hit: Elijah Molden , $7,916,666 (2.63 percent)

, $7,916,666 (2.63 percent) PFF grade: 65.7 (15th)

Starters: James*, Molden

Depth: Tony Jefferson , Genesis Smith , RJ Mickens

, , *safety/nickel

2 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $35,803,099

3 – Atlanta Falcons: $32,166,905

Percentage of total cap: 10.68 percent

2025 rank: 4th

Top cap hit: Jessie Bates III, $24,770,000 (8.22 percent)

III, $24,770,000 (8.22 percent) PFF grade: 68.5 (12th)

Starters: Bates, Xavier Watts

Depth: Sydney Brown, Demarcco Hellams

4 – Denver Broncos: $28,316,665

5 – New York Giants: $28,101,092

6 – Dallas Cowboys: $27,269,096

7 – Arizona Cardinals: $27,195,767

8 – Carolina Panthers: $26,601,892

Percentage of total cap: 8.83 percent

2025 rank: 24th

Top cap hit: Trevon Moehrig , $21,270,000 (7.06 percent)

, $21,270,000 (7.06 percent) PFF grade: 62.4 (21st)

Starters: Moehrig, Nick Scott

Depth: Lathan Ransom, Zakee Wheatley

9 – Indianapolis Colts: $24,974,928

Percentage of total cap: 8.29 percent

2025 rank: 18th

Top cap hit: Camryn Bynum , $15,010,000 (4.98 percent)

, $15,010,000 (4.98 percent) PFF grade: 65.4 (16th)

Starters: Bynum, A.J. Haulcy

Depth: Juanyeh Thomas, Hunter Wohler

10 – Los Angeles Rams: $24,495,775

11 – Washington Commanders: $24,390,196

12 – Baltimore Ravens: $21,459,041

13 – Las Vegas Raiders: $20,383,148

Percentage of total cap: 6.77 percent

2025 rank: 20th

Top cap hit: Jeremy Chinn , $9,555,000 (3.17 percent)

, $9,555,000 (3.17 percent) PFF grade: 53.3 (31st)

Starters: Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao

Depth: Tristin McCollum, Dalton Johnson

14 – Seattle Seahawks: $20,360,716

Percentage of total cap: 6.76 percent

2025 rank: 26th

Top cap hit: Julian Love , $12,876,666 (4.28 percent)

, $12,876,666 (4.28 percent) PFF grade: 76.9 (2nd)

Starters: Love, Emmanwori*, Bud Clark

Depth: Ty Okada , Rodney Thomas

, *safety/nickel

15 – Cincinnati Bengals: $19,967,463

16 – Tennessee Titans: $19,614,846

17 – Green Bay Packers: $17,766,802

Percentage of total cap: 5.9 percent

2025 rank: 6th

Top cap hit: Xavier McKinney , $9,860,235 (3.27 percent)

, $9,860,235 (3.27 percent) PFF grade: 74.7 (3rd)

Starters: McKinney, Evan Williams

Depth: Kitan Oladapo, Mark Perry

18 – New England Patriots: $17,413,143

19 – Cleveland Browns: $17,328,716

Percentage of total cap: 5.75 percent

2025 rank: 27th

Top cap hit: Grant Delpit , $8,033,000 (2.67 percent)

, $8,033,000 (2.67 percent) PFF grade: 69.1 (11th)

Starters: Delpit, Ronnie Hickman

Depth: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Daniel Thomas

20 – Detroit Lions: $17,158,104

21 – New York Jets: $16,800,844

22 – Pittsburgh Steelers: $16,543,482

Percentage of total cap: 5.49 percent

2025 rank: 21st

Top cap hit: DeShon Elliott , $6,080,000 (2.02 percent)

, $6,080,000 (2.02 percent) Other notable cap hit: Jaquan Brisker , $5,500,000 (1.83 percent)

, $5,500,000 (1.83 percent) PFF grade: 64.6 (18th)

Starters: Elliott, Brisker

Depth: Darnell Savage, Robert Spears-Jennings, Sebastian Castro

23 – New Orleans Saints: $15,930,243

24 – Jacksonville Jaguars: $14,469,730

Percentage of total cap: 4.8 percent

2025 rank: 14th

Top cap hit: Eric Murray , $4,233,137 (1.41 percent)

, $4,233,137 (1.41 percent) PFF grade: 74.5 (4th)

Starters: Murray, Antonio Johnson

Depth: Caleb Ransaw, Jalen Huskey, Rayuan Lane III

25 – Chicago Bears: $13,951,886

Percentage of total cap: 4.63 percent

2025 rank: 12th

Top cap hit: Coby Bryant , $5,960,000 (1.98 percent)

, $5,960,000 (1.98 percent) PFF grade: 70.3 (9th)

Starters: Bryant, Dillon Thieneman

Depth: Cam Lewis, Elijah Hicks

26 – Minnesota Vikings: $13,113,792

27 – San Francisco 49ers: $12,893,985

28 – Buffalo Bills: $12,544,201

29 – Kansas City Chiefs: $11,427,350

Percentage of total cap: 3.79 percent

2025 rank: 29th

Top cap hit: Chamarri Conner , $3,861,841 (1.28 percent)

, $3,861,841 (1.28 percent) PFF grade: 61.8 (23rd)

Starters: Alohi Gilman , Conner

, Conner Depth: Jaden Hicks, Chris Roland-Wallace

30 – Houston Texans: $11,419,056

31 – Miami Dolphins: $8,594,315

32 – Philadelphia Eagles: $8,475,694

Percentage of total cap: 2.81 percent

2025 rank: 32nd

Top cap hit: Andrew Mukuba , $1,627,395 (0.54 percent)

, $1,627,395 (0.54 percent) PFF grade: 54.7 (30th)

Starters: Mukuba, Marcus Epps

Depth: Michael Carter II, Cole Wisniewski