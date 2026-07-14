2026 Positional Spending Rankings: Running Backs

To help pass the time from now until the start of training camp, we’ll be looking at where every team ranks in positional spending. Today, we’re looking at running backs. The position was the victim of the analytics movement for most of the last 10 years, but recently there’s been a small resurgence of investment at the position. Running back spending is up across the league as the market for the position normalizes, meaning it’s growing along with the salary cap and not stalling or shrinking. It’s still among the smaller chunks of the salary cap pie for most teams.

One note: rather than count dead money toward the positional groups, we will have it ranked separately in a post of its own. For example, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s $55.4 million dead cap hit won’t count toward Miami’s quarterback spending, but it will be included in their league-leading $179 million dead cap figure.

Here’s how the league’s running back rooms shake out from most expensive to least expensive:

Resources:

1 – Arizona Cardinals: $22,673,132

Percentage of total cap: 7.53 percent

2025 rank: 8th

Top cap hit: Jeremiyah Love , $9,640,512 (3.2 percent)

, $9,640,512 (3.2 percent) PFF grade: NA

2 – New Orleans Saints: $21,356,064

Percentage of total cap: 7.09 percent

2025 rank: 5th

Top cap hit: Alvin Kamara , $10,447,471 (3.47 percent)

, $10,447,471 (3.47 percent) Other notable cap hit: Travis Etienne , $5,000,000 (1.66 percent)

, $5,000,000 (1.66 percent) PFF grade: 74.2

3 – Green Bay Packers: $20,789,061

Percentage of total cap: 6.9 percent

2025 rank: 4th

Top cap hit: Josh Jacobs , $14,542,647 (4.83 percent)

, $14,542,647 (4.83 percent) PFF grade: 85.8

4 – Indianapolis Colts: $19,361,913

Percentage of total cap: 6.43 percent

2025 rank: 1st

Top cap hit: Jonathan Taylor , $15,562,000 (5.17 percent)

, $15,562,000 (5.17 percent) PFF grade: 78.1

5 – Los Angeles Rams: $18,610,796

Percentage of total cap: 6.18 percent

2025 rank: 22nd

Top cap hit: Kyren Williams , $12,932,500 (4.29 percent)

, $12,932,500 (4.29 percent) PFF grade: 85.2

6 – Minnesota Vikings: $17,838,395

Percentage of total cap: 5.92 percent

2025 rank: 15th

Top cap hit: Aaron Jones , $10,210,000 (3.39 percent)

, $10,210,000 (3.39 percent) PFF grade: 65.0

7 – Tennessee Titans: $17,576,579

Percentage of total cap: 5.84 percent

2025 rank: 14th

Top cap hit: Tony Pollard , $9,250,000 (3.07 percent)

, $9,250,000 (3.07 percent) PFF grade: 75.3

8 – New York Jets: $17,530,549

Percentage of total cap: 5.82 percent

2025 rank: 24th

Top cap hit: Breece Hall , $11,480,000 (3.81 percent)

, $11,480,000 (3.81 percent) PFF grade: 83.5

9 – San Francisco 49ers: $16,544,211

Percentage of total cap: 5.49 percent

2025 rank: 13th

Top cap hit: Christian McCaffrey , $10,856,472 (3.6 percent)

, $10,856,472 (3.6 percent) PFF grade: 77.2

10 – Philadelphia Eagles: $15,850,740

Percentage of total cap: 5.26 percent

2025 rank: 11th

Top cap hit: Saquon Barkley , $9,881,100 (3.28 percent)

, $9,881,100 (3.28 percent) PFF grade: 67.9

11 – Pittsburgh Steelers: $15,115,525

Percentage of total cap: 5.02 percent

2025 rank: 23rd

Top cap hit: Jaylen Warren , $7,033,333 (2.34 percent)

, $7,033,333 (2.34 percent) PFF grade: 81.0

12 – Chicago Bears: $14,219,207

Percentage of total cap: 4.72 percent

2025 rank: 6th

Top cap hit: D’Andre Swift , $8,803,334 (2.92 percent)

, $8,803,334 (2.92 percent) PFF grade: 83.0

13 – Carolina Panthers: $14,061,354

Percentage of total cap: 4.67 percent

2025 rank: 9th

Top cap hit: Chuba Hubbard , $7,476,100 (2.48 percent)

, $7,476,100 (2.48 percent) PFF grade: 69.9

14 – New England Patriots: $13,733,989

Percentage of total cap: 4.56 percent

2025 rank: 12th

Top cap hit: Rhamondre Stevenson , $7,423,529 (2.46 percent)

, $7,423,529 (2.46 percent) PFF grade: 69.6 (31st)

15 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $13,668,221

Percentage of total cap: 4.54 percent

2025 rank: 29th

Top cap hit: Kenneth Gainwell , $7,000,000 (2.32 percent)

, $7,000,000 (2.32 percent) Other notable cap hits: Sean Tucker , $3,520,000 (1.17 percent), Bucky Irving , $1,257,888 (0.42 percent)

, $3,520,000 (1.17 percent), , $1,257,888 (0.42 percent) PFF grade: 67.8

16 – Baltimore Ravens: $13,305,896

Percentage of total cap: 4.42 percent

2025 rank: 10th

Top cap hit: Derrick Henry , $5,589,000 (1.86 percent)

, $5,589,000 (1.86 percent) PFF grade: 80.4

17 – Atlanta Falcons: $12,531,810

Percentage of total cap: 4.16 percent

2025 rank: 20th

Top cap hit: Bijan Robinson , $6,986,810 (2.32 percent)

, $6,986,810 (2.32 percent) PFF grade: 86.6

18 – Denver Broncos: $12,401,259

Percentage of total cap: 4.12 percent

2025 rank: 30th

Top cap hit: J.K. Dobbins , $6,000,000 (1.99 percent)

, $6,000,000 (1.99 percent) PFF grade: 68.4

19 – Las Vegas Raiders: $12,332,642

Percentage of total cap: 4.09 percent

2025 rank: 17th

Top cap hit: Ashton Jeanty , $8,158,139 (2.71 percent)

, $8,158,139 (2.71 percent) PFF grade: 70.4

20 – Buffalo Bills: $12,178,297

Percentage of total cap: 4.04 percent

2025 rank: 21st

Top cap hit: James Cook , $5,880,000 (1.95 percent)

, $5,880,000 (1.95 percent) PFF grade: 80.4

21 – Dallas Cowboys: $12,022,492

Percentage of total cap: 3.99 percent

2025 rank: 27th

Top cap hit: Javonte Williams , $3,891,176 (1.29 percent)

, $3,891,176 (1.29 percent) PFF grade: 75.3

22 – Detroit Lions: $11,471,842

Percentage of total cap: 3.81 percent

2025 rank: 3rd

Top cap hit: Jahmyr Gibbs , $5,677,999 (1.89 percent)

, $5,677,999 (1.89 percent) PFF grade: 85.6

23 – Los Angeles Chargers: $11,157,984

Percentage of total cap: 3.7 percent

2025 rank: 16th

Top cap hit: Omarion Hampton , $4,039,651 (1.34 percent)

, $4,039,651 (1.34 percent) Other notable cap hit: Keaton Mitchell , $3,125,000 (1.04 percent)

, $3,125,000 (1.04 percent) PFF grade: 77.3

24 – Seattle Seahawks: $11,037,146

Percentage of total cap: 3.66 percent

2025 rank: 26th

Top cap hit: Jadarian Price , $3,051,590 (1.01 percent)

, $3,051,590 (1.01 percent) Other notable cap hit: Zach Charbonnet , $2,187,843 (0.73 percent)

, $2,187,843 (0.73 percent) PFF grade: NA

25 – Kansas City Chiefs: $10,736,346

Percentage of total cap: 3.56 percent

2025 rank: 28th

Top cap hit: Kenneth Walker , $5,683,333 (1.89 percent)

, $5,683,333 (1.89 percent) PFF grade: 91.4

26 – Cincinnati Bengals: $10,733,586

Percentage of total cap: 3.56 percent

2025 rank: 25th

Top cap hit: Chase Brown , $3,745,539 (1.24 percent)

, $3,745,539 (1.24 percent) PFF grade: 75.1

27 – Houston Texans: $9,506,608

Percentage of total cap: 3.16 percent

2025 rank: 2nd

Top cap hit: David Montgomery , $3,300,000 (1.1 percent)

, $3,300,000 (1.1 percent) PFF grade: 75.3

28 – Washington Commanders: $8,487,345

Percentage of total cap: 2.82 percent

2025 rank: 7th

Top cap hit: Rachaad White , $2,000,000 (0.66 percent)

, $2,000,000 (0.66 percent) PFF grade: 80.9

29 – Miami Dolphins: $8,269,464

Percentage of total cap: 2.75 percent

2025 rank: 32nd

Top cap hit: De’Von Achane , $3,154,627 (1.05 percent)

, $3,154,627 (1.05 percent) PFF grade: 89.2

30 – New York Giants: $8,071,093

Percentage of total cap: 2.68 percent

2025 rank: 18th

Top cap hit: Devin Singletary , $2,550,000 (0.85 percent)

, $2,550,000 (0.85 percent) Other notable cap hits: Cam Skattebo , $1,273,260 (0.42 percent), Tyrone Tracy Jr., $1,146,588 (0.38 percent)

, $1,273,260 (0.42 percent), Jr., $1,146,588 (0.38 percent) PFF grade: 69.5

31 – Jacksonville Jaguars: $7,688,819

Percentage of total cap: 2.55 percent

2025 rank: 19th

Top cap hit: Chris Rodriguez , $2,245,000 (0.75 percent)

, $2,245,000 (0.75 percent) PFF grade: 66.0

32 – Cleveland Browns: $7,494,031

Percentage of total cap: 2.49 percent

2025 rank: 31st

Top cap hit: Quinshon Judkins , $2,591,390 (0.86 percent)

, $2,591,390 (0.86 percent) PFF grade: 66.6