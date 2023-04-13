17 Prospects Attending 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL announced Tuesday that 17 prospects will be in attendance for the 2023 NFL Draft later this month in Kansas City.

The 2023 NFL Draft starts at 7:00 PM CT / 8:00 PM ET, on Thursday, April 27, which will consist of round one.

After that, the draft continues Friday at 6:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM ET, on Friday, April 28 for Rounds 2-3.

The event wraps up 11:00 AM CT / 12:00 PM ET, on Saturday, April 29 with Rounds 4-7.

Here’s the full list:

1) Jordan Addison WR USC 2) Will Anderson Jr. LB Alabama 3) Brian Branch DB Alabama 4) Jalen Carter DL Georgia 5) Zay Flowers WR Boston College 6) Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon 7) Paris Johnson Jr. T Ohio State 8) Will Levis QB Kentucky 9) Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State 10) Anthony Richardson QB Florida 11) Bijan Robinson RB Texas 12) Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State 13) C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State 14) Keion White DE Georgia Tech 15) Tyree Wilson DE Texas Tech 16) Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois 17) Bryce Young QB Alabama