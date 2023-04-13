17 Prospects Attending 2023 NFL Draft

By
Nate Bouda
-

The NFL announced Tuesday that 17 prospects will be in attendance for the 2023 NFL Draft later this month in Kansas City. 

NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft starts at 7:00 PM CT / 8:00 PM ET, on Thursday, April 27, which will consist of round one.

After that, the draft continues Friday at 6:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM ET, on Friday, April 28 for Rounds 2-3.

The event wraps up 11:00 AM CT / 12:00 PM ET, on Saturday, April 29 with Rounds 4-7.

Here’s the full list:

1) Jordan Addison WR USC
2) Will Anderson Jr. LB Alabama
3) Brian Branch DB Alabama
4) Jalen Carter DL Georgia
5) Zay Flowers WR Boston College
6) Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon
7) Paris Johnson Jr. T Ohio State
8) Will Levis QB Kentucky
9) Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State
10) Anthony Richardson QB Florida
11) Bijan Robinson RB Texas
12) Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State
13) C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State
14) Keion White DE Georgia Tech
15) Tyree Wilson DE Texas Tech
16) Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois
17) Bryce Young QB Alabama

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply