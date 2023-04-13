17 Prospects Attending 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL announced Tuesday that 17 prospects will be in attendance for the 2023 NFL Draft later this month in Kansas City.
The 2023 NFL Draft starts at 7:00 PM CT / 8:00 PM ET, on Thursday, April 27, which will consist of round one.
After that, the draft continues Friday at 6:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM ET, on Friday, April 28 for Rounds 2-3.
The event wraps up 11:00 AM CT / 12:00 PM ET, on Saturday, April 29 with Rounds 4-7.
Here’s the full list:
|1)
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|USC
|2)
|Will Anderson Jr.
|LB
|Alabama
|3)
|Brian Branch
|DB
|Alabama
|4)
|Jalen Carter
|DL
|Georgia
|5)
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|Boston College
|6)
|Christian Gonzalez
|CB
|Oregon
|7)
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|T
|Ohio State
|8)
|Will Levis
|QB
|Kentucky
|9)
|Joey Porter Jr.
|CB
|Penn State
|10)
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|Florida
|11)
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|Texas
|12)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|Ohio State
|13)
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|Ohio State
|14)
|Keion White
|DE
|Georgia Tech
|15)
|Tyree Wilson
|DE
|Texas Tech
|16)
|Devon Witherspoon
|CB
|Illinois
|17)
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Alabama
