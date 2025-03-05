49ers A Team To Watch For Joey Bosa

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media mentions that joining his brother Nick Bosa with the 49ers is an option to keep an eye on for newly released EDGE Joey Bosa.

Tim Kawakami expects the 49ers to be interested and adds that they knew Bosa’s release was likely coming this offseason.

The 49ers could use some pass rush help and are known for employing a rotation, which would work well for Joey going forward. Plus, it wouldn’t be a major geographical adjustment for him and he’d get to play with his brother.

It’s worth mentioning that signing Bosa won’t impact the team’s compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Bosa, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers.

He has one year remaining on that deal and is scheduled to make a base salary of $13 million in 2025 after he renegotiated his deal before the 2024 season to remain in Los Angeles.

In 2024, Bosa appeared in 14 games for the Chargers, recording 22 tackles, two forced fumbles, and five sacks.