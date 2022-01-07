49ers Activate CB Ambry Thomas, Waive TE Tanner Hudson

According to Cam Inman, the 49ers activated CB Ambry Thomas off of the COVID-19 list on Friday and waived TE Tanner Hudson in a corresponding move.
Thomas, 22, was a one-year starter at Michigan and third-team All-Big Ten in 2020. The 49ers drafted Thomas with pick No. 102 in the third round.
He signed a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 million with a $840,618 million signing bonus included.
In 2021, Thomas appeared in 11 games, starting in four of them, recording 23 tackles to go with four pass deflections.
