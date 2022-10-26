49ers Activate CB Jason Verrett, Re-Sign RB Tevin Coleman To PS

According to Tom Pelissero, the 49ers have activated CB Jason Verrett from the Physically Unable to Perform list and re-signed RB Tevin Coleman to the practice squad.

San Francisco designated Verrett to return earlier this month.

Verrett, 30, was taken with the No. 25 overall pick back in 2014 by the Chargers. He finished his four-year rookie contract and played out 2018 under the fifth-year option for $8,526,000.

Verrett landed on injured reserve for three consecutive years. He missed all of 2018 due to a ruptured Achilles. From there, he signed with San Francisco in 2019 and returned to San Francisco on another one-year contract in 2020.

He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers worth $5.5 million, with a chance to make $6 million had he made the Pro Bowl in 2021. San Francisco re-signed him to another one-year deal for 2022 after he missed the season with a torn ACL.

In 2020, Verrett appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, and seven passes defended.

Coleman, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.219 million contract before agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract with the 49ers.

From there, the Jets signed Coleman to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million in 2020 and brought him back on another one-year contract this past March. He was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to the 49ers practice squad before being elevated to the active roster.

In 2022, Coleman has appeared in four games for the 49ers and rushed 12 times for 26 yards and a touchdown, adding three receptions on three targets for 44 yards and another score.