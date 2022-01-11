49ers Activate RB Trey Sermon From Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers announced Tuesday that they’ve activated RB Trey Sermon from injured reserve.

Sermon, 22, transferred to Ohio State from Oklahoma in 2020 and set the Buckeyes single-game rushing record with 331 yards. The 49ers took Sermon with pick No. 88 overall.

In 2021, Sermon has appeared in nine games for the 49ers and rushed for 167 yards on 41 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with three receptions for 26 yards and one touchdown.

During his four-year college career, Sermon carried 455 times for 2,946 yards (6.5 YPC) and 25 touchdowns. He also had 48 catches for 486 yards (10.1 YPC) and three touchdowns.