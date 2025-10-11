49ers Activate S Malik Mustapha, Among Other Moves

Per Matt Barrows, the 49ers activated S Malik Mustapha from the physically unable to perform list.

The team also elevated DE Trevis Gipson and waived DE Robert Beal Jr. in corresponding moves.

Mustapha began the season on the list due to suffering a torn ACL in the final regular-season game of 2024.

Mustapha, 23, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2024. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4,758,936 contract that included a $738,936 signing bonus.

In 2024, Mustapha appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and made 12 starts for them while recording 72 tackles, an interception, and five pass defenses.